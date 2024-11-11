Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

GOPAL IRON & STEELS CO.(GUJARAT) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 11 th November 2024 to consider inter alia the following businesses: To consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with the Limited review report issued by Statutory Auditor of the company for the quarter ended on 11th November 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 1. To approve unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended on 30 th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

GOPAL IRON & STEELS CO.(GUJARAT) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with the Limited review report issued by Statutory Auditor of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider and approve the Draft Director report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To finalize day date time of Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft notice of AGM for the financial year 2023-24. 4. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. The following business were transacted: 1. To approve unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. To Consider and approve Draft Notice of Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year 2023-24 and fixed Day, Date, Time and book closure for the same. 3. To Consider and approve Draft of Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24. 4. Approval of Re- appointment of M/S. KRUTESH PATEL & ASSOCIATES as statutory auditor of the company for a period of five consecutive years subject to shareholders approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 5. Approval of Re-appointment of Mrs. Kundanben Patel (DIN: 03063504) as the Managing Director of the company i.e. 13th August, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 14 May 2024

GOPAL IRON & STEELS CO.(GUJARAT) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31 st March 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation- 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board meeting of the Company was held today on, 27 th May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: 1. Approval of audited Financial Results along with Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31 st March, 2024. 2. Appointment of M/S. KUNAL SHAH & CO, Chartered Accountant as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 3. Appointment of M/S. A. Shah & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as a Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024

With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board meeting of the Company was held today on, 16th February, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: 1. To Appoint Ms. Pooja Mehta (Membership Number: A69583) as a Company Secretary and Compliance officer on the Board of the Company with effect from 16TH February, 2024

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024