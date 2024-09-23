AGM 23/09/2024 WIth regards to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that 30th annual general meeting of the company was held on 23rd September,2024 commenced at 4:00 pm at registered office of the company and outcome and proceeding of the meeting attached herewith. We wish to inform you that the reappointment of the Mrs. Kundanben Patel Managing Director of the company is consider and approved at the annual general meeting held on 23rd September,2024 We wish to inform you that the reappointment of M/s Krutesh Patel & Associates as a statutory auditor of the company for a period of a five consecutive year is consider and approved at the Annual General Meeting of the company held on 23rd September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024) We enclose herewith copy of scrutinizers report issued by M/S A. Shah and Associates, practicing Company Secretaries (FCS-4713/C.P no 6560) Scrutinizer for the said e-voting process and e-voting during AGM held on 23rd September, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. and the voting result for the said E-voting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)