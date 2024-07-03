Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd Summary

Gopal Iron & Steels Co. (Gujarat) Limited (GISCO) was established in the year 1994. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in the year 1995 and since then it is known as Gopal Iron & Steels Co. (Gujarat) Limited (GISCO). Promoted by Mr Bhaveshbhai G Patel, Mr Baldevbhai G Patel and Prabhubhai L Badreshiya, the Company is a leading manufacturer of Structural Steels, MS Bars and ERW Tube / Pipes in the State of Gujarat. Over the years, GISCO has been continuously upgrading with latest technology and infrastructure. GISCO has earned the status of preferred steel manufacturer for traders, customers, engineering, construction, infrastructure and other primary industry. To part finance this project, it came out with a public issue of Rs 6.52 crores in April 96.The Company continuously pursues new grounds in the area of steel manufacturing and at present is engaged in manufacture of Sections like Beams, Channels, Angles and Bars like Flats, Round, Square etc. Recently, it installed fully automatic with State-of-art technology Tube Mill for manufacturing of ERW MS, SS and Galvanized Round, Square and Rectangular Hollow Tubes under the name of GOPAL brand and started the commercial production of the above said project during the year 1996-97.To save the environment, to boost up the concept of Green Gujarat and to save the power cost, Company has set up own power generating SUZLON make Wind Turbine Generating Unit in year 2006 at Lamba, Jamnagar, Gujarat and since working. The company is under the process of getting BIS Standards for their products.