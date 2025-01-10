TotheMembersof Gorani Industries Limited Report on the Financial Statements Opini?n

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Gorani Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (?ncluding the statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement forthe year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opini?n and to the best of our information and accordingtotheexplanationsgiventous,the aforesaidInd- AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Statndards prescribed under section 133 of the act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind-AS") and other accounting principies generallyaccepted in India, of the State ofaffairsof the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basisfor Opini?n

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are ?ndependent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opini?n on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind- AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed ?n the context of our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opini?n thereon, and we do not provide a sep?rate opini?n on these matters.

We have determined that there is no key audit matter to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Ind AS financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible forthe other information. The other information comprises the information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not inelude the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opini?n on the Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusi?n thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility ?s to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially mlsstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other Information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothingto report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility forthe Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respeettothe preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principies generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also ineludes

maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregula rities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial Controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whetherdueto fraudor error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continu? as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liqu?date the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Management and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilityforthe Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind-AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that ineludes our opini?n. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind-AS financial statements.

As part of audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind-AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opini?n. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higherthan from

one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, ortheoverrideof internal control.

2. Obtain an understandingof internal control relevantto the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opini?n on whether the company has adequate internal financial Controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such Controls.

3. Eval?ate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continu? as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opini?n. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continu? as a going concern.

5. Eval?ate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a mannerthat achievesfair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Finanacial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the result of our work; and

(ii) to eval?ate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including

any significant deficiencies ?n ?nternal control that we ?dentifyduringouraudit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation preeludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we enclosed in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. With respeetto the other matters to be included inthe Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, asamended:

In our opini?n and to the best of our ?nformation and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197of the Act.

3. Further, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the informations and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for thepurpose ofouraudit.

b. In our opini?n, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opini?n, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Ind-AS financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such Controls, refer to our sep?rate report in "Annexure B" of this report.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opini?n and to the best of our ?nformation and according to the explanation given to us:

i. There is no pending litigation which impact the financial position of company and to be included in financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; henee no provisi?n was required to bemade;and

?ii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or

loaned or ?nvested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or ?n any other person(s) or entity(ies), ?ncluding foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded ?n writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or ?ndirectly lend or invest ?n other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ult?mate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ult?mate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disdosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), ?ncluding foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or ?ndirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ult?mate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ult?mate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid dividend duringtheyear.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31st, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (Edit Log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our

audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature beingtampered with.

As Proviso to 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April lst, 2023, reporting under Rule ll(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of Audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the Financial year ended March 31st, 2024.

For: SANDEEP SURENDRA JAIN & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 010172C Place: INDORE CA. SEEMA VIJAYVARGIYA Date : 30-05-2024 Partner UDIN : 24409674BKFOJV6026 Membership No. 409674

ANNEXURE "A" REFERREDTOIN PARAGRAPH 1UNDERTHE HEADING OF "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" SECTION OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF GORANI INDUSTRIES LIMITED ON THE ACCOUNTS FORTHE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2024

(i) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment:

(a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records to show full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its property, plant and equipment.

(?i) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) All property, plant and equipment of the Company are physically verified by the management at regular intervals, which in our opini?n, is reasonable considering the size of the Company and the nature of assets. During the year, as informed to us by management, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us, we report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties are held in the ?ame of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The company has not revalued any of ?ts property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during, the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules madethereunder.

(ii) In respectof Companys ?nventory:

(a) As explained to us, the inventorles of finished goods, semi-finished goods, stores, spare parts and raw materials were physically verified at regular intervals by the Management. In case of inventories lying with third parties, certificates of stocks holding have been received.The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of stocks as compared to book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opini?n, the quarterly statements filed by the company with the banks against sanctioned working capital loan are in agreement with books of accounts.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, the provisions of clauses 3(??i) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) & (f) oftheorderarenotapplicabletothe Company.

(iv) In our opini?n and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 or 186 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(?v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted depositsfrom public during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As explained, since the company is a small unit as per the MSME Act, 2006 accordingly, maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act is not applicable. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v?) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respectofstatutorydues:

a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Custom, Goods & Service Tax, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. As

perthe records of the Company, as at March 31, 2024, the Company does not have any undisputed statutory dues which are outstanding for a period of more than six monthsfrom the datethey became payable.

b) According to the ?nformation and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income-tax or Sales tax or Service tax or Goods and Services tax or duty of Customs or duty of Excise or Valu? added taxes which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes. Except for the demand raised by the IncomeTax Department for the AY 2020-2021 of Rs. 121740/-.

(viii) In our opini?n and according to the ?nformation and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, there were no such unrecorded transaction in the books of account which were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) According to the ?nformation and explanations given to us, based on our examination of the records of the company and on the basis of overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company,

(a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any banks, financial institutions, government or other lender.

(b) The company ?s not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The term loan taken during were applied for the purpose for which the loan was obtained.

(d) Funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for longterm purposes.

(e) The company has not taken any such type of funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiarles, associatesorjointventures.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiarles, joint ventures or associate

companies.

(x) a) On the basis of overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, according to the ?nformation and explanations provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the company we report that money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which those were raised. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument).

b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the ?nformation given by the management, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or pr?vate placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year therefore the provisi?n of para 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(x?) a) According to the ?nformation and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees was noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the ?nformation and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the ?nformation and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company duringtheyear.

(xii) Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x??) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the ?nformation and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable

and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business and the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

(xv) In our opini?n and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and henee provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) As our audit procedure, and according to the

information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Henee provisions of clauses 3(xvi)(a)(b)(c) of the order are not applicable to the company.

b) According to information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, there is no core ?nvestment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d)of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xv???) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) In our opini?n and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements ,our knowledge of the Board of

Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further State that our reporting is based on the faets up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee ?or any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a) In our opini?n and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there was no such unspent amountto betransferred tofund specified in Schedule Vil to the Companies Act. Accordingly, paragraphs 3(xx)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The Company does not have ongoing projeets under section 135 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, paragraphs 3(xx)(b) of the Orderare not applicable.

For : SANDEEP SURENDRA JAIN & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 010172C Place: INDORE CA. SEEMA VIJAYVARGIYA Date : 30-05-2024 Partner UDIN : 24409674BKFOJV6026 Membership No. 409674

ANNEXURE "B" AS REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 3(f) UNDER THE HEADING OF "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" SECTION OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF GORANI INDUSTRIES LIMITED LIMITED ON THE ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial Controls over financial reporting of Gorani Industries Limited (the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on thatdate.

Opini?n

In our opini?n, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial Controls system over financial reporting with reference to Ind-AS financial statements and such internal financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind-AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal Controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by thelCAI.

Managements Responsibility for Infernal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial Controls based on the internal Controls over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities inelude the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required undertheAct.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opini?n on the Companys internal financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind-AS financial statements based on our audit. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial Controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such Controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial Controls overfinancial reporting with reference to these Ind- AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial Controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind-AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether duetofraudor error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opini?n on the Companys internal financial Controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Ind-AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Ind-AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes

in accordance with generally accepted accounting principies. A companys ?nternal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Ind-AS financial statements ineludes those policiesand proceduresthat:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principies, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these Ind-AS financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of ?nternal financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind- AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of Controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind-AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Ind-AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteri?rate.