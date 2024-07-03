Summary

Incorporated in March, 1995, Gorani Industries Ltd (GIL) was promoted by the Gorani family of Indore. who are engaged in the manufacture of kerosene wick stoves under the popular Nutan brand name. The Company is in the business of production and sales of kitchen and home appliances since 1996. Its main products are LPG stoves, Chimney; gas geyser etc., legendary products of the Company carrying the brand name of Blowhot and Online reflects the sophistication of the products and the reliability as well as exquisite look. It does its business through a strong network of dealer and distributors all over Central, South and North India. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its project.The product has been initially developed by the Indian Oil Corporation and the Indian Institute of Petroleum after long research and development. It has 25% - 30% fuel saving capacity as compared to other conventional stoves. The product developed by IOC is sold under the Nutan brand name, for which licences have been given to various manufacturers to market the stoves. There are 14 manufacturers of Nutan stoves in the country. Super Steel Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd, an associate of the company, is one among them with the largest capacity of 2000 pd. Based on the demand for the stove, the company has also taken up the production of the Nutan stoves along with the LPG stoves.

