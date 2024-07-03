iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gorani Industries Ltd Share Price

101.69
(-4.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:56:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open107.45
  • Day's High107.45
  • 52 Wk High159.7
  • Prev. Close105.96
  • Day's Low98.31
  • 52 Wk Low 86.83
  • Turnover (lac)1.32
  • P/E77.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.52
  • EPS1.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gorani Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

107.45

Prev. Close

105.96

Turnover(Lac.)

1.32

Day's High

107.45

Day's Low

98.31

52 Week's High

159.7

52 Week's Low

86.83

Book Value

23.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.53

P/E

77.34

EPS

1.37

Divi. Yield

0

Gorani Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gorani Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gorani Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.25%

Non-Promoter- 1.33%

Institutions: 1.33%

Non-Institutions: 36.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gorani Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.36

5.36

7.17

4.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.14

5.88

2.5

0.9

Net Worth

12.5

11.24

9.67

5.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.39

21.43

20.08

7.3

yoy growth (%)

-14.15

6.69

175.1

25.84

Raw materials

-13.73

-16.81

-16.52

-4.67

As % of sales

74.62

78.46

82.28

64.06

Employee costs

-2.28

-1.99

-1.58

-1.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.91

0.9

0.78

0.26

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.28

-0.21

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.25

-0.25

0

0

Working capital

0.08

0.15

0.84

-0.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.15

6.69

175.1

25.84

Op profit growth

-10.47

37.92

132.9

20

EBIT growth

-10.22

30.67

210.09

36.93

Net profit growth

1.67

-16.86

195.67

32.85

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gorani Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gorani Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Gorani

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Nakul Gorani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Komal Motwani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Raina Goyal

Independent Director

Ayush Shukla

Non Executive Director

Geet Gorani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sachi Samaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gorani Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in March, 1995, Gorani Industries Ltd (GIL) was promoted by the Gorani family of Indore. who are engaged in the manufacture of kerosene wick stoves under the popular Nutan brand name. The Company is in the business of production and sales of kitchen and home appliances since 1996. Its main products are LPG stoves, Chimney; gas geyser etc., legendary products of the Company carrying the brand name of Blowhot and Online reflects the sophistication of the products and the reliability as well as exquisite look. It does its business through a strong network of dealer and distributors all over Central, South and North India. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its project.The product has been initially developed by the Indian Oil Corporation and the Indian Institute of Petroleum after long research and development. It has 25% - 30% fuel saving capacity as compared to other conventional stoves. The product developed by IOC is sold under the Nutan brand name, for which licences have been given to various manufacturers to market the stoves. There are 14 manufacturers of Nutan stoves in the country. Super Steel Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd, an associate of the company, is one among them with the largest capacity of 2000 pd. Based on the demand for the stove, the company has also taken up the production of the Nutan stoves along with the LPG stoves.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gorani Industries Ltd share price today?

The Gorani Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹101.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gorani Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gorani Industries Ltd is ₹54.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gorani Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gorani Industries Ltd is 77.34 and 4.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gorani Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gorani Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gorani Industries Ltd is ₹86.83 and ₹159.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gorani Industries Ltd?

Gorani Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.15%, 3 Years at 43.05%, 1 Year at -29.69%, 6 Month at -3.14%, 3 Month at 1.45% and 1 Month at 0.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gorani Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gorani Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.26 %
Institutions - 1.34 %
Public - 36.40 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gorani Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.