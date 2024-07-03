Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹107.45
Prev. Close₹105.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.32
Day's High₹107.45
Day's Low₹98.31
52 Week's High₹159.7
52 Week's Low₹86.83
Book Value₹23.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.53
P/E77.34
EPS1.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.36
5.36
7.17
4.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.14
5.88
2.5
0.9
Net Worth
12.5
11.24
9.67
5.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.39
21.43
20.08
7.3
yoy growth (%)
-14.15
6.69
175.1
25.84
Raw materials
-13.73
-16.81
-16.52
-4.67
As % of sales
74.62
78.46
82.28
64.06
Employee costs
-2.28
-1.99
-1.58
-1.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.91
0.9
0.78
0.26
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.28
-0.21
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.25
0
0
Working capital
0.08
0.15
0.84
-0.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.15
6.69
175.1
25.84
Op profit growth
-10.47
37.92
132.9
20
EBIT growth
-10.22
30.67
210.09
36.93
Net profit growth
1.67
-16.86
195.67
32.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Gorani
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Nakul Gorani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Komal Motwani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Raina Goyal
Independent Director
Ayush Shukla
Non Executive Director
Geet Gorani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sachi Samaria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated in March, 1995, Gorani Industries Ltd (GIL) was promoted by the Gorani family of Indore. who are engaged in the manufacture of kerosene wick stoves under the popular Nutan brand name. The Company is in the business of production and sales of kitchen and home appliances since 1996. Its main products are LPG stoves, Chimney; gas geyser etc., legendary products of the Company carrying the brand name of Blowhot and Online reflects the sophistication of the products and the reliability as well as exquisite look. It does its business through a strong network of dealer and distributors all over Central, South and North India. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its project.The product has been initially developed by the Indian Oil Corporation and the Indian Institute of Petroleum after long research and development. It has 25% - 30% fuel saving capacity as compared to other conventional stoves. The product developed by IOC is sold under the Nutan brand name, for which licences have been given to various manufacturers to market the stoves. There are 14 manufacturers of Nutan stoves in the country. Super Steel Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd, an associate of the company, is one among them with the largest capacity of 2000 pd. Based on the demand for the stove, the company has also taken up the production of the Nutan stoves along with the LPG stoves.
The Gorani Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹101.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gorani Industries Ltd is ₹54.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gorani Industries Ltd is 77.34 and 4.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gorani Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gorani Industries Ltd is ₹86.83 and ₹159.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gorani Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.15%, 3 Years at 43.05%, 1 Year at -29.69%, 6 Month at -3.14%, 3 Month at 1.45% and 1 Month at 0.48%.
