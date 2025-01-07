Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.39
21.43
20.08
7.3
yoy growth (%)
-14.15
6.69
175.1
25.84
Raw materials
-13.73
-16.81
-16.52
-4.67
As % of sales
74.62
78.46
82.28
64.06
Employee costs
-2.28
-1.99
-1.58
-1.44
As % of sales
12.4
9.31
7.89
19.85
Other costs
-1.13
-1.21
-0.95
-0.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.14
5.68
4.76
10.1
Operating profit
1.25
1.4
1.01
0.43
OPM
6.81
6.53
5.05
5.97
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.28
-0.21
-0.2
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.26
-0.11
-0.02
Other income
0.11
0.05
0.09
0.05
Profit before tax
0.91
0.9
0.78
0.26
Taxes
-0.25
-0.25
0
0
Tax rate
-27.71
-27.94
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.65
0.64
0.78
0.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.65
0.64
0.78
0.26
yoy growth (%)
1.67
-16.86
195.67
32.85
NPM
3.58
3.02
3.88
3.61
