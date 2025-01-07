iifl-logo-icon 1
Gorani Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

97.95
(-3.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:38:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gorani Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.39

21.43

20.08

7.3

yoy growth (%)

-14.15

6.69

175.1

25.84

Raw materials

-13.73

-16.81

-16.52

-4.67

As % of sales

74.62

78.46

82.28

64.06

Employee costs

-2.28

-1.99

-1.58

-1.44

As % of sales

12.4

9.31

7.89

19.85

Other costs

-1.13

-1.21

-0.95

-0.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.14

5.68

4.76

10.1

Operating profit

1.25

1.4

1.01

0.43

OPM

6.81

6.53

5.05

5.97

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.28

-0.21

-0.2

Interest expense

-0.13

-0.26

-0.11

-0.02

Other income

0.11

0.05

0.09

0.05

Profit before tax

0.91

0.9

0.78

0.26

Taxes

-0.25

-0.25

0

0

Tax rate

-27.71

-27.94

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.65

0.64

0.78

0.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.65

0.64

0.78

0.26

yoy growth (%)

1.67

-16.86

195.67

32.85

NPM

3.58

3.02

3.88

3.61

