Gorani Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.91
0.9
0.78
0.26
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.28
-0.21
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.25
0
0
Working capital
0.08
0.15
0.84
-0.35
Other operating items
Operating
0.42
0.52
1.4
-0.29
Capital expenditure
0.3
1.35
0.06
-4.75
Free cash flow
0.72
1.87
1.47
-5.04
Equity raised
0.47
-1.82
-4.07
-4.53
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.99
5.45
7.71
7.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.18
5.49
5.11
-1.97
