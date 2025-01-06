iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gorani Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

101
(-4.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gorani Industries Ltd

Gorani Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.91

0.9

0.78

0.26

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.28

-0.21

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.25

-0.25

0

0

Working capital

0.08

0.15

0.84

-0.35

Other operating items

Operating

0.42

0.52

1.4

-0.29

Capital expenditure

0.3

1.35

0.06

-4.75

Free cash flow

0.72

1.87

1.47

-5.04

Equity raised

0.47

-1.82

-4.07

-4.53

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.99

5.45

7.71

7.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.18

5.49

5.11

-1.97

Gorani Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gorani Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.