iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gorani Industries Ltd Board Meeting

98.9
(-5.49%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Gorani Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Gorani Industries Limited hereby submits outcome of Board Meeting Dated 08/11/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
GORANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024. Gorani Industries Limited hereby submits outcome of Board Meeting Dated 13/08/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
GORANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Gorani Industries Limited hereby submits outcome of Board Meeting Dated 30/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting19 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
Gorani Industries Limited hereby submits intimation of withdrawal/cancellation of Scheme of Amalgamation between Blow Hot Kitchen Appliances Private Limited (Transferor Company) and Gorani Industries Limited (Transferee Company) under Regulation-30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Sub: Intimation of Withdrawal/Cancellation of Scheme of Amalgamation between Blow Hot Kitchen Appliances Private Limited (Transferor Company) and Gorani Industries Limited (Transferee Company) (Scheme) under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Lisring Obligarions and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)
Board Meeting6 Mar 202426 Feb 2024
GORANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the period ended on 31/01/2024 for the purpose of making application to NCLT Indore regarding the Scheme of Amalgamation between Blow Hot Kitchen Appliances Private Limited (Transferor Company) and Gorani Industries Limited (Transferee Company). Gorani Industries Limited hereby submits outcome of Board Meeting dated 06.03.2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Gorani Industries Limited hereby submits unaudited financial results for the period ended on 31st January, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.03.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
GORANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. The Board Meeting to be held on 08/02/2024 has been revised to 13/02/2024 Gorani Industries Limited hereby intimated that the Board Meeting to be held on 08/02/2024 has been revised to 13/02/2024. Gorani Industries Limited hereby submits outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on February 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

Gorani Industrie: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gorani Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.