TO THE MEMBERS OF

GOVIND RUBBER LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Govind Rubber Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statement").

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and the statement of changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and the Order issued under section 143(11) of the Act.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the standalone financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The Companys non current investments as at 31st March 2018 includes non current investment of Rs 312.30 lakhs in a Joint Venture ,being considered good and recoverable by the management of the Company. In the absence of sufficient appropriate evidence , we are unable to comment upon the carrying value of the investment in joint venture and the consequential impact, if any, on the accompanying Statement.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2018, and its loss, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matters

The Company has outstanding loan & advances including amounting Rs 921.78 Lakhs outstanding for more than three years and subject to confirmation/reconciliation. No provision against these amounts has been made as the management is of view that the Company is taking all steps for recovery of these loan and advances amounts.

During the current year, the company has changed accounting policy in respect of PPE(Property, Plant & Equipment) measurement in respect of Land from cost model to revaluation model and revalued freehold land based on the valuation report of the Govt Registered Independent Valuer , accordingly amount of freehold land value is increased by Rs 3538.01 Lakhs and corresponding amount has been transferred to Revaluation Surplus Account under Other Equity through Other Comprehensive Income (OCI).

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies(Indian accounting standards) Rules,2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2018 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March, 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For and on behalf of SONGIRA & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 128085W) (DHARMENDRA S. SONGIRA) Place : MUMBAI Partner Date : 30 MAY 2018 Membership No: 113275

ANNEXURE - A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2018, we report that:

(i) a) In our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) As explained to us, the company has a regular programme for physical verification in a phased periodic manner, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds/lease deeds of immovable properties (which are included under the Note 2 of the financial statements Property, plant and equipments) are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) As explained to us physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and discrepancies noticed on such physical verification between physical stocks and book records were not material considering the operations of the Company and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, firms or other parties as covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a), (b), and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans and advances given, investments made , guarantees and securities made.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, and the rules framed thereunder.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of products where, pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government, the maintenance of cost records have been prescribed under Section 148 (1) of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been generally depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues with some delays in payment including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales-Tax, Value added Tax, and any other statutory dues applicable to it, except Rs. 40.30 Lakhs.

According to the information and explanations given to us, arrears of undisputed statutory dues outstanding for a period of more than six months as on the date of balance sheet i.e. March 31, 2018, was Rs. 40.30 Lacs as mentioned below:

SN. Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks if any 1 ESIC Contribution 40.30 May-17 Overdue Not Yet Paid

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the dues in respect of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs and Excise Duty and that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of dispute and the forum where the disputes are pending are given below :-

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of dues Financial Year to which the matter pertains Forum where dispute is pending Amount (Rs. in lacs) 1 Central and State Sales Tax Acts Sales Tax 2001-2002 AETC (Appeal), Ludhiana 0.98 2 Central and State Sales Tax Acts Sales Tax 2006-2007 AETC (Appeal), Ludhiana 14.38 3 Central and State Sales Tax Acts Sales Tax 2007-2008 AETC (Appeal), Ludhiana 0.95 4 Central and State Sales Tax Acts Sales Tax 2009-2010 AETC (Appeal), Ludhiana 0.45

(viii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has defaulted in repayment of loans(in respect of Term Loans) from bank/financial institutions as per following details:

S.N. Name of lenders Amount of Default as at 31.03.2018 Nature of Bank Loan Period of Default Remarks if Any 1 ICICI 60.99 Lakhs ZCTL (Term Loan) Jan-16 Bank Classified Account as NPA 2 SBI 169.41 Lakhs TL/ZCTL (Term Loan) Mar-15 Bank Classified Account as NPA

Further as per the records of the Company, during the year there were no loans or borrowings from any debenture holders.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us, the term loans outstanding at the beginning of the year have been applied for the purposes for which they were raised. Further as per the records, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

(x) Based upon the audit procedures performed and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv)According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi)The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

For and on behalf of SONGIRA & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 128085W) (DHARMENDRA S. SONGIRA) Place : MUMBAI Partner Date : 30TH MAY 2018 Membership No: 113275

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Govind Rubber Limited (the Company), as of 31 March, 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified as at March 31, 2018:

1. The policies, procedures and overall internal controls needs to be strengthened in order to provide proper evidences regarding recoverability of receivables, valuation of inventories, provision of payables /liabilities and statutory compliances. We are unable to ascertain its impact, if any on the statements in respect of the above matters.

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion , except for the effects/possible effects of the material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.