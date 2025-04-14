SectorTyres
Open₹2.52
Prev. Close₹2.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.78
Day's Low₹2.52
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹21.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.07
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.75
6.75
5
21.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.51
29.84
23.39
27.34
Net Worth
31.26
36.59
28.39
49.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.4
2.66
109.04
205.36
yoy growth (%)
-84.65
-97.55
-46.9
-30.37
Raw materials
-0.4
-33.14
-71.57
-109.45
As % of sales
100
1,242.5
65.63
53.29
Employee costs
-0.05
-5.4
-23.9
-31.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
175.99
-128.87
-36.77
-9.21
Depreciation
-2.21
-3.03
-2.58
-3.41
Tax paid
-12.55
0
0
3.99
Working capital
92.54
-157.96
-32.89
21.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-84.65
-97.55
-46.9
-30.37
Op profit growth
-74.33
447.65
-285.53
-52
EBIT growth
-258.69
429.34
-362.91
-58.58
Net profit growth
-219.37
272.27
303.58
-7,093.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
409.41
409.35
336.01
339.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
409.41
409.35
336.01
339.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.98
1.07
4.8
1.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,26,506.4
|31.48
|53,653.17
|306.72
|0.16
|6,883.17
|40,980.46
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,504
|27.71
|48,406.62
|439.39
|0.64
|2,540.57
|486.47
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
451.55
|38.2
|28,677.98
|123.52
|1.33
|4,539.77
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,022.4
|23.19
|12,225.64
|95.97
|0.99
|3,291.75
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
307.1
|18.63
|8,415.15
|46.36
|1.39
|2,495.64
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Shivangel Gandhi
Whole-time Director
Brij Bhushan Gupta
Additional Director
Mukesh Gunvantrai Desai
Company Secretary
Poonam Saxena
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Govind Rubber Ltd
Summary
Set up in 1982 at Ludhiana, Govind Rubber Ltd took over a sick unit, Pavan Tyres, in 1984 and amalgamated it in 1991. The Unit was promoted by Siyaram Poddar Group. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Tyres and Tubes business.The company came out with a public issue in Oct.92 at a premium to part-finance an export-based project to manufacture nylon colour/gum wall tyres and tubes. It has a technical collaboration agreement with Union Rubber Industries Company, Taiwan, and an export obligation under the Export Promotion Capital Goods scheme. The Auto Tyres Project at Bhiwandi unit was completed in 96-97 and the project was financed by term loan and internal cash accruals.In 1997-98, the installed capacity of cycle tyres was increased to 4,50,00,000 nos.; cycle tubes to 4,50,00,000 nos.; auto tyres to 25,00,000 nos.; auto tubes to 45,00,000 nos. During 1999-2000, the companys unit at Bhiwadi - Rajasthan has achieved ISO 9002 certificate for all its products viz. auto tyres and tubes, cycle tyres and tubes. The company was honoured by CAPEXIL for the 9th time in succession, with the top export award for the cycle tyre industry. Modernisation programme at Ludhiana and Bhiwadi plant was implemented in the year 2000-2001. As the Bhiwadi Plant is a loss making one, the company sold the same to Balkrishna Industries Ltd unit Balkrishna Tyres,a Tyre Manufacturing unit for Rs.16.96 crores.The Company set up a separate division to deal in complete bicycle of all range
