iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Govind Rubber Ltd Share Price

2.78
(4.91%)
May 22, 2023|12:37:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Govind Rubber Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tyres

Open

2.52

Prev. Close

2.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.78

Day's Low

2.52

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

21.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.07

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Govind Rubber Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Govind Rubber Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Govind Rubber Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

19 Apr, 2025|09:57 PM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.36%

Non-Promoter- 19.25%

Institutions: 19.20%

Non-Institutions: 52.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Govind Rubber Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6.75

6.75

5

21.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.51

29.84

23.39

27.34

Net Worth

31.26

36.59

28.39

49.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.4

2.66

109.04

205.36

yoy growth (%)

-84.65

-97.55

-46.9

-30.37

Raw materials

-0.4

-33.14

-71.57

-109.45

As % of sales

100

1,242.5

65.63

53.29

Employee costs

-0.05

-5.4

-23.9

-31.77

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

175.99

-128.87

-36.77

-9.21

Depreciation

-2.21

-3.03

-2.58

-3.41

Tax paid

-12.55

0

0

3.99

Working capital

92.54

-157.96

-32.89

21.87

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-84.65

-97.55

-46.9

-30.37

Op profit growth

-74.33

447.65

-285.53

-52

EBIT growth

-258.69

429.34

-362.91

-58.58

Net profit growth

-219.37

272.27

303.58

-7,093.09

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

409.41

409.35

336.01

339.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

409.41

409.35

336.01

339.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.98

1.07

4.8

1.13

View Annually Results

Govind Rubber Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,26,506.4

31.4853,653.17306.720.166,883.1740,980.46

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,504

27.7148,406.62439.390.642,540.57486.47

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

451.55

38.228,677.98123.521.334,539.77163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,022.4

23.1912,225.6495.970.993,291.751,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

307.1

18.638,415.1546.361.392,495.64147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Govind Rubber Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Shivangel Gandhi

Whole-time Director

Brij Bhushan Gupta

Additional Director

Mukesh Gunvantrai Desai

Company Secretary

Poonam Saxena

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Govind Rubber Ltd

Summary

Set up in 1982 at Ludhiana, Govind Rubber Ltd took over a sick unit, Pavan Tyres, in 1984 and amalgamated it in 1991. The Unit was promoted by Siyaram Poddar Group. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Tyres and Tubes business.The company came out with a public issue in Oct.92 at a premium to part-finance an export-based project to manufacture nylon colour/gum wall tyres and tubes. It has a technical collaboration agreement with Union Rubber Industries Company, Taiwan, and an export obligation under the Export Promotion Capital Goods scheme. The Auto Tyres Project at Bhiwandi unit was completed in 96-97 and the project was financed by term loan and internal cash accruals.In 1997-98, the installed capacity of cycle tyres was increased to 4,50,00,000 nos.; cycle tubes to 4,50,00,000 nos.; auto tyres to 25,00,000 nos.; auto tubes to 45,00,000 nos. During 1999-2000, the companys unit at Bhiwadi - Rajasthan has achieved ISO 9002 certificate for all its products viz. auto tyres and tubes, cycle tyres and tubes. The company was honoured by CAPEXIL for the 9th time in succession, with the top export award for the cycle tyre industry. Modernisation programme at Ludhiana and Bhiwadi plant was implemented in the year 2000-2001. As the Bhiwadi Plant is a loss making one, the company sold the same to Balkrishna Industries Ltd unit Balkrishna Tyres,a Tyre Manufacturing unit for Rs.16.96 crores.The Company set up a separate division to deal in complete bicycle of all range
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Govind Rubber Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.