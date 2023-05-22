Govind Rubber Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.75
6.75
5
21.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.51
29.84
23.39
27.34
Net Worth
31.26
36.59
28.39
49.18
Minority Interest
Debt
29.86
34.89
32.49
33.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.22
13.28
9.92
0
Total Liabilities
82.34
84.76
70.8
82.34
Fixed Assets
63.31
65.38
66.32
68.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.13
3.13
3.13
3.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.96
16.2
0.69
6.04
Inventories
16.1
18.42
12.71
0.03
Inventory Days
26.75
Sundry Debtors
15.69
12.94
5.41
4.18
Debtor Days
3,727.58
Other Current Assets
11.52
11.31
12.85
7.43
Sundry Creditors
-6.01
-13.14
-16.7
-1.32
Creditor Days
1,177.13
Other Current Liabilities
-22.34
-13.33
-13.57
-4.28
Cash
0.94
0.04
0.66
5.12
Total Assets
82.34
84.75
70.81
82.35
