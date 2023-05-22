Govind Rubber Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
175.99
-128.87
-36.77
-9.21
Depreciation
-2.21
-3.03
-2.58
-3.41
Tax paid
-12.55
0
0
3.99
Working capital
92.54
-157.96
-32.89
21.87
Other operating items
Operating
253.76
-289.87
-72.25
13.23
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
35.13
-99.18
Free cash flow
253.78
-289.87
-37.12
-85.94
Equity raised
-272.18
1.62
38.94
20.6
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-67.22
28.14
42.96
81.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-85.62
-260.11
44.78
16.56
