Govind Rubber Ltd Cash Flow Statement

May 22, 2023

Govind Rubber Ltd

Govind Rubber FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

175.99

-128.87

-36.77

-9.21

Depreciation

-2.21

-3.03

-2.58

-3.41

Tax paid

-12.55

0

0

3.99

Working capital

92.54

-157.96

-32.89

21.87

Other operating items

Operating

253.76

-289.87

-72.25

13.23

Capital expenditure

0.01

0

35.13

-99.18

Free cash flow

253.78

-289.87

-37.12

-85.94

Equity raised

-272.18

1.62

38.94

20.6

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-67.22

28.14

42.96

81.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-85.62

-260.11

44.78

16.56

