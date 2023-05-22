iifl-logo
Govind Rubber Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.78
(4.91%)
May 22, 2023

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.4

2.66

109.04

205.36

yoy growth (%)

-84.65

-97.55

-46.9

-30.37

Raw materials

-0.4

-33.14

-71.57

-109.45

As % of sales

100

1,242.5

65.63

53.29

Employee costs

-0.05

-5.4

-23.9

-31.77

As % of sales

13.95

202.74

21.92

15.47

Other costs

-27.63

-72.03

-33.27

-53.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6,752.28

2,700.83

30.51

26.05

Operating profit

-27.69

-107.92

-19.7

10.62

OPM

-6,766.23

-4,046.09

-18.07

5.17

Depreciation

-2.21

-3.03

-2.58

-3.41

Interest expense

0

-17.97

-15.82

-17.18

Other income

205.89

0.06

1.34

0.76

Profit before tax

175.99

-128.87

-36.77

-9.21

Taxes

-12.55

0

0

3.99

Tax rate

-7.13

0

0

-43.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

163.43

-128.87

-36.77

-5.22

Exceptional items

0

-8.02

0

-3.89

Net profit

163.43

-136.9

-36.77

-9.11

yoy growth (%)

-219.37

272.27

303.58

-7,093.09

NPM

39,930.46

-5,132.71

-33.72

-4.43

