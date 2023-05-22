Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.4
2.66
109.04
205.36
yoy growth (%)
-84.65
-97.55
-46.9
-30.37
Raw materials
-0.4
-33.14
-71.57
-109.45
As % of sales
100
1,242.5
65.63
53.29
Employee costs
-0.05
-5.4
-23.9
-31.77
As % of sales
13.95
202.74
21.92
15.47
Other costs
-27.63
-72.03
-33.27
-53.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6,752.28
2,700.83
30.51
26.05
Operating profit
-27.69
-107.92
-19.7
10.62
OPM
-6,766.23
-4,046.09
-18.07
5.17
Depreciation
-2.21
-3.03
-2.58
-3.41
Interest expense
0
-17.97
-15.82
-17.18
Other income
205.89
0.06
1.34
0.76
Profit before tax
175.99
-128.87
-36.77
-9.21
Taxes
-12.55
0
0
3.99
Tax rate
-7.13
0
0
-43.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
163.43
-128.87
-36.77
-5.22
Exceptional items
0
-8.02
0
-3.89
Net profit
163.43
-136.9
-36.77
-9.11
yoy growth (%)
-219.37
272.27
303.58
-7,093.09
NPM
39,930.46
-5,132.71
-33.72
-4.43
