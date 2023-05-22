Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,24,452.95
|30.58
|52,119.05
|306.72
|0.16
|6,883.17
|40,980.46
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,491.55
|27.56
|48,152.41
|439.39
|0.64
|2,540.57
|486.47
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
448.15
|37.15
|27,887.28
|123.52
|1.37
|4,539.77
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,018.2
|22.28
|11,745.09
|95.97
|1.03
|3,291.75
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
303.4
|18.27
|8,249.37
|46.36
|1.42
|2,495.64
|147.64
