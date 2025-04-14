Govind Rubber Ltd Summary

Set up in 1982 at Ludhiana, Govind Rubber Ltd took over a sick unit, Pavan Tyres, in 1984 and amalgamated it in 1991. The Unit was promoted by Siyaram Poddar Group. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Tyres and Tubes business.The company came out with a public issue in Oct.92 at a premium to part-finance an export-based project to manufacture nylon colour/gum wall tyres and tubes. It has a technical collaboration agreement with Union Rubber Industries Company, Taiwan, and an export obligation under the Export Promotion Capital Goods scheme. The Auto Tyres Project at Bhiwandi unit was completed in 96-97 and the project was financed by term loan and internal cash accruals.In 1997-98, the installed capacity of cycle tyres was increased to 4,50,00,000 nos.; cycle tubes to 4,50,00,000 nos.; auto tyres to 25,00,000 nos.; auto tubes to 45,00,000 nos. During 1999-2000, the companys unit at Bhiwadi - Rajasthan has achieved ISO 9002 certificate for all its products viz. auto tyres and tubes, cycle tyres and tubes. The company was honoured by CAPEXIL for the 9th time in succession, with the top export award for the cycle tyre industry. Modernisation programme at Ludhiana and Bhiwadi plant was implemented in the year 2000-2001. As the Bhiwadi Plant is a loss making one, the company sold the same to Balkrishna Industries Ltd unit Balkrishna Tyres,a Tyre Manufacturing unit for Rs.16.96 crores.The Company set up a separate division to deal in complete bicycle of all range and also agricultural farm sprayers by assembling at their plant during 2010. It formed a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in Netherlands, Europe as GRL BV during 2012-13.