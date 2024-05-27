To

The Members of Gowra Leasing & Finance Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the financial statements of Gowra Leasing & Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the

Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the

Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In our opinion, there are no reportable Key Audit Matters for the financial statements of the Company.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matter. We describe this matter in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(i) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(ii) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(iii) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(iv) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities

("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year hence the question of compliance with Section 123 of the Act does not arise.

vi. The software used by the company does not have the feature of audit trail (edit log). Hence the question of tampering of audit trail does not arise. Consequently, we are unable to comment on the audit trail feature of the said software.

For Dagliya & Co., Chartered Accountants FRN: 00671S Place: Secunderabad Sd/- Date: 27.05.2024 Mayank Jain (Partner) M No.: 225914

UDIN: 24225914BKCNDN3530

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020

(i) (a)

(A) In our opinion the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) In our opinion the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the Property, Plant & Equipments have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipments or intangible assets hence the reporting if the revaluation is based on the valuation of registered valuer and specifying of changes of more than 10% or more in the aggregate value of each class of PPE as per clause (i)(d) of the Order does not arise.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Hence the reporting on disclosure of such transactions in the financial statements as per clause (i)(e) of the Order does not arise.

(ii)

(a) As the company has neither purchased nor sold goods during the year and there is no opening & closing stock, requirement of reporting on physical verification of stocks or maintenance of inventory records, in our opinion, does not arise.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence the reporting on whether the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company as per clause (ii)(b) of the Order does not arise.

(iii) In respect of investments, guarantees or security granted to, loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership Firms or other parties.

(a) The aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to loans or advances in the nature of loans or guarantee or security provided during the year. The provisions of this clause are not applicable to the Company, hence reporting under clause (iii)(a) does not arise.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of all loans, advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the company and the repayments or receipts of such principal and interest are regular;

(d) The following amounts have become overdue for more than 90 days

S.No. Name of the Party Principal Amount Overdue Remarks (specifying whether reasonable steps taken by the company for recovery of principal and interest) 1. Sven Genatech Limited 19.82 Yes 2. Vijaya Hospital 25.00 Yes 3. Sri Sai Metal Industries 6.81 Yes 4. Global Tours & Travels 20.55 Yes 5. Maruthi Tubes Pvt. Ltd. 9.40 Yes

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. Hence the reporting of the aggregate amount of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year as per clause (iii)(e) of the Order does not arise.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence the reporting of aggregate amount of such loans and percentage thereof to total loans granted and aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in Clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 as per clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order does not arise.

(iv) In our opinion the company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments or guarantees/security given.

(v) In our opinion the company has not accepted any deposits from public; hence the question of compliance with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder as per clause (v) of the Order does not arise.

(vi) In our opinion, the company is not required to maintain cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for the operations of the company; hence the requirements of clause (vi) of the Order does not arise.

(vii)

(a) The company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of excise, value added tax, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it.

(b) In our opinion no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) In our opinion there are no dues of Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) There are no transactions not recorded in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence the reporting whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded in books of account during the year as per clause 3(viii) of the Order does not arise.

(ix)

(a) In our opinion the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other Lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x)

(a) No money was raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and the company has not taken any term loans during the year. Hence the question of application of moneys raised by way of initial public offer, further public offer and term loans for the purpose for which they were raised does not arise.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year; hence the requirement of compliance to provisions of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act and utilization of amounts so raised for the purpose for which the funds were raised as per clause (x)(b) of the Order does not arise.

(xi)

(a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT -4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(xiii) In our opinion the company has complied with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act and the disclosure of such transactions in the Financial Statements etc., as required by applicable Accounting Standards in respect of transactions entered into with related parties.

(xiv) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xv) In our opinion, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them, hence the requirement of compliance to provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 as per clause (xv) of the Order does not arise.

(xvi)

(a) In our opinion, the company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and has obtained registration form the Reserve Bank of India.

(b) The company has conducted non-banking financial finance activities with a valid certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The company is not a core investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence the reporting of whether the company continues to fulfil the criteria of CIC and in case the company is exempted or unregistered CIC and if it continues to fulfil such criteria as per clause (xvi)(c) of the Order does not arise.

(d) The group has no CIC hence the requirements of Clause (xvi)(d) does not arise.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issue raised by the outgoing auditor.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at the date of the balance sheet and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither given any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the company. Hence the requirements of clause (xx)(a) and (b) of the Order does not arise.

(xxi) The accounts being reported being standalone financials. Hence the requirements of clause (xxi) of the Order does not arise.

For Dagliya & Co.,

Chartered Accountants FRN: 00671S

Place: Secunderabad Sd/-

Date: 27.05.2024

Mayank Jain (Partner) M No.: 225914

UDIN: 24225914BKCNDN3530

ANNEXURE B - TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GOWRA LEASING & FINANCE LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Gowra Leasing & Finance Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("Guidance Note") issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

The Company did not have a written/ documented framework for internal financial control with reference to Ind AS financial statements. However, based on the fact the transactions being limited/less complex and there being very few levels of management, we have relied upon testing of controls through direct inquiry combined with other procedures, such as observation of activities, inspection of less formal documentation etc to obtain sufficient audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements and its operating effectiveness as at the year end.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of the aforesaid matter.

For Dagliya & Co.,

Chartered Accountants FRN: 00671S

Place: Secunderabad Sd/- Date: 27.05.2024

Mayank Jain (Partner) M No.: 225914

UDIN: 24225914BKCNDN3530