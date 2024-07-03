Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹58
Prev. Close₹57.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.51
Day's High₹61.6
Day's Low₹56
52 Week's High₹73.99
52 Week's Low₹33.4
Book Value₹61.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.8
P/E10.73
EPS5.33
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.35
12.14
11.11
10.35
Net Worth
17.35
15.14
14.11
13.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.75
0.82
1.74
0.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Gowra Srinivas
Non Executive Director
Gowra L Prasad
Non Executive Director
Gowra Lakshmi Narayana
Chairman & Independent Directo
Chandrasekhar Suresh
Independent Non Exe. Director
P. Sobhanadri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Samyuktha Mattapalli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Zafar Imam Khan
Non Executive Director
Soma Dayanand
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd
Summary
Gowra Leasing & Finance Limited (GLFL )was established on February 9, 1993. The Company offers loans, ICDs, and bill discounting services. It is engaged in Non-Banking Finance Activities. GLFL is categorized as a Loan Company by Reserve Bank of India, serving mid corporate and retail customers with assets size of less than Rs. 100 Crores. The main business of Company is to extend loans and advances as working capital finance. At present, the Company derived income as interest from its leasing and finance activities like corporate loans, underwriting, loan syndication, project financing, merchant banking and finance against shares. It has been able to achieve a reasonable bottomline on account of major investments in the two partnership firms, Gowra Bits & Bytes and Sowbhagya Petrochem. Though the Company developed innovative and customized financial products and solutions that are delivered efficiently to fulfill customer aspirations, it is planning to extend credits after thorough scrutiny and after visualizing the integrity of the borrowers.
Read More
The Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹16.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd is 10.73 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹33.4 and ₹73.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.50%, 3 Years at 29.65%, 1 Year at 55.04%, 6 Month at 30.41%, 3 Month at -7.44% and 1 Month at -13.12%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.