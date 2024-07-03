iifl-logo-icon 1
Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd Share Price

56
(-2.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:04:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open58
  • Day's High61.6
  • 52 Wk High73.99
  • Prev. Close57.21
  • Day's Low56
  • 52 Wk Low 33.4
  • Turnover (lac)2.51
  • P/E10.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value61.05
  • EPS5.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.8
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

58

Prev. Close

57.21

Turnover(Lac.)

2.51

Day's High

61.6

Day's Low

56

52 Week's High

73.99

52 Week's Low

33.4

Book Value

61.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.8

P/E

10.73

EPS

5.33

Divi. Yield

0

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.04%

Non-Promoter- 38.95%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.35

12.14

11.11

10.35

Net Worth

17.35

15.14

14.11

13.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.75

0.82

1.74

0.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Gowra Srinivas

Non Executive Director

Gowra L Prasad

Non Executive Director

Gowra Lakshmi Narayana

Chairman & Independent Directo

Chandrasekhar Suresh

Independent Non Exe. Director

P. Sobhanadri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Samyuktha Mattapalli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Zafar Imam Khan

Non Executive Director

Soma Dayanand

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd

Summary

Gowra Leasing & Finance Limited (GLFL )was established on February 9, 1993. The Company offers loans, ICDs, and bill discounting services. It is engaged in Non-Banking Finance Activities. GLFL is categorized as a Loan Company by Reserve Bank of India, serving mid corporate and retail customers with assets size of less than Rs. 100 Crores. The main business of Company is to extend loans and advances as working capital finance. At present, the Company derived income as interest from its leasing and finance activities like corporate loans, underwriting, loan syndication, project financing, merchant banking and finance against shares. It has been able to achieve a reasonable bottomline on account of major investments in the two partnership firms, Gowra Bits & Bytes and Sowbhagya Petrochem. Though the Company developed innovative and customized financial products and solutions that are delivered efficiently to fulfill customer aspirations, it is planning to extend credits after thorough scrutiny and after visualizing the integrity of the borrowers.
Company FAQs

What is the Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹16.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd is 10.73 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹33.4 and ₹73.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.50%, 3 Years at 29.65%, 1 Year at 55.04%, 6 Month at 30.41%, 3 Month at -7.44% and 1 Month at -13.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.05 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.95 %

