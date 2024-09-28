|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 The Shareholders have approved the items as per notice of AGM, the detailed outcome has been enclosed. We hereby submit details of Preferential issue as approved by shareholders in the AGM held on 28-09-2024. We hereby submit details of Directors appointed as approved by shareholders in the AGM held on 28-09-2024. The Shareholders at the AGM held on 28-09-2024 has approved increased in Authorized Share Capital and accordingly amendment in Memorandum of Association. The details been enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
