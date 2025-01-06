Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.75
0.82
1.74
0.72
Other operating items
Operating
0.75
0.82
1.74
0.72
Capital expenditure
-0.2
3.21
0.1
-0.09
Free cash flow
0.55
4.03
1.84
0.63
Equity raised
20.26
19.31
18.66
17.67
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.09
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0.3
0.3
Net in cash
20.91
23.34
20.8
18.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.