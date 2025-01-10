Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.35
12.14
11.11
10.35
Net Worth
17.35
15.14
14.11
13.35
Minority Interest
Debt
0.5
0
0
0.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.85
15.14
14.11
13.44
Fixed Assets
3.53
3.94
3.93
4.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.14
0.07
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.2
0.43
0.4
Networking Capital
0
-0.15
-0.13
8.83
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
10.13
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.14
0.11
0.23
0.25
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-0.26
-0.36
-1.55
Cash
0.22
0.35
0.1
0.06
Total Assets
3.91
4.41
4.35
13.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.