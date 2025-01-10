iifl-logo-icon 1
Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

52
(-0.06%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.35

12.14

11.11

10.35

Net Worth

17.35

15.14

14.11

13.35

Minority Interest

Debt

0.5

0

0

0.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.85

15.14

14.11

13.44

Fixed Assets

3.53

3.94

3.93

4.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.14

0.07

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.2

0.43

0.4

Networking Capital

0

-0.15

-0.13

8.83

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

10.13

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.14

0.11

0.23

0.25

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.15

-0.26

-0.36

-1.55

Cash

0.22

0.35

0.1

0.06

Total Assets

3.91

4.41

4.35

13.44

