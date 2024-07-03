Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd Summary

Gowra Leasing & Finance Limited (GLFL )was established on February 9, 1993. The Company offers loans, ICDs, and bill discounting services. It is engaged in Non-Banking Finance Activities. GLFL is categorized as a Loan Company by Reserve Bank of India, serving mid corporate and retail customers with assets size of less than Rs. 100 Crores. The main business of Company is to extend loans and advances as working capital finance. At present, the Company derived income as interest from its leasing and finance activities like corporate loans, underwriting, loan syndication, project financing, merchant banking and finance against shares. It has been able to achieve a reasonable bottomline on account of major investments in the two partnership firms, Gowra Bits & Bytes and Sowbhagya Petrochem. Though the Company developed innovative and customized financial products and solutions that are delivered efficiently to fulfill customer aspirations, it is planning to extend credits after thorough scrutiny and after visualizing the integrity of the borrowers.