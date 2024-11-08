iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
GOWRA LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and allotment of equity shares on preferential basis amongst other matters. With reference to the cited subject, we submit that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Friday, November 08, 2024 have inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. The unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and the limited review report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 obtained from M/s Dagliya & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, copy of the same are enclosed herewith. 2. Allotment of 24,54,150 (Twenty-Four Lakhs Fifty-Four Thousand One Hundred Fifty) Equity Shares of Rupees 10 (Rupees Ten only) each issued at a premium of INR 38/- (Rupees Thirty-Eight Only) per share aggregating to Rs. 11,77,99,200 /- (Rupees Eleven Crore Seventy-Seven Lakhs Ninety-Nine Thousand Two Hundred Only). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
GOWRA LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Fund raising by way Preferential Issue 2. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company 3. Notice of Annual General Meeting Further to the prior intimation made by the Company under Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., on Saturday, August 31, 2024 which commenced at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 07:40 p.m. has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. To Issue, Offer and Allot Equity Shares on Preferential basis 2. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company 3. Notice of Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
GOWRA LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 amongst other matters. With reference to the cited subject, we submit that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 which commenced at 04.30 p.m. and concluded at 07:30 p.m. at the registered office have inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the limited review report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 obtained from M/s Dagliya & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, copy of the same are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
GOWRA LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 amongst other matters With reference to the cited subject, we submit that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Monday, May 27, 2024 which commenced at 04.30 p.m. and concluded at 7:15 p.m. at the registered office of the Company have inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Read less.. With reference to the cited subject, we submit that Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 27th May, 2024 have inter alia consider and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. You are requested to take the above information on records and acknowledge the receipt. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20244 Feb 2024
GOWRA LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023 amongst other matters. With reference to the cited subject, we submit that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Saturday, February 10, 2024, which commenced at 11:45 a.m. and concluded at 2:00 p.m. has inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023. In this regard we enclose herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023 and the limited review report issued by M/s Dagliya & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company, pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Gowra Leasing: Related News

No Record Found

