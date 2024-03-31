To, The Members of Goyal Associates Limited.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of GOYAL ASSOCIATES LIMITED which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), standalone Cash Flow Statement and the standalone statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (Here in after referred to as “Standalone Ind AS financial Statement”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view inconformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

1. GST returns filing and tax payment for the month of February & March 2024 were pending as on the date of signing the results and financial statements

2. GST is not levied on cheque bounce charges, penalty etc. recovered from customers. In our opinion and practices by peers, GST shall be levied.

3. The company acquires its business from its mobile application “SalaryDay” on Google Play Store. During the year 2023-24 this app was delisted from Google Play Store and Stands so till the date of Report. This matter has raised a question on the Going Concern of the Company as the Listing back of the app on the play store is uncertain.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Matters

In the course of preparing the Annual Financial Statements and Quarterly Results, we identified and implemented certain reclassifications and adjustments. These modifications were necessary to improve the accuracy and clarity of the financial information presented. The changes were made to align the financial statements more closely with the companys accounting policies and to ensure compliance with applicable accounting standards.

Responsibility of management for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought but not obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements do comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) There was no instance of Director Disqualification under Section 164 (2) of the Act, as on 31.03.2024.

f) This report includes report relating to internal financial controls as required u/s 143(3)(i) pursuant to Notification No. GSR 583(E) dated 13.06.2017 issued by MCA. g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, such reporting is included in Annexure A. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed pending litigations in the annexure to this report and financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, we are unable to comment that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. The company has not used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility

FOR D.P.Sarda & Co., Chartered Accountants Sd/- Mukund D Sarda Place: Nagpur Partner Date: 30.05.2024. M. No. 149588 FRN: 117227W UDIN: 24149588BKDOAI17566

“Annexure A” to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Goyal Associates Ltd for year ended on March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Goyal Associates Ltd. (“The Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

i. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

ii. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

iii. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statement.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Chartered Accountants Sd/- Mukund D Sarda Partner FRN: 117227W M. No. 149588 Place: Nagpur Date: 30.05.2024 FRN: 117227W UDIN: 24149588BKDOAI17566

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF GOYAL ASSOCIATES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and Explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

i. In respect of Its Property, Plant & Equipment:

a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

b) These fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of assets. We have been informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and in the basis of our examination of the records of the company the title deeds of immovable properties are in the name of the company.

ii. The Company does not hold any inventory at the end of the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 201 with respect to loans and investments made.

v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provision of sections 73 to 76 or any relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under apply. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Central government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, for any activities Conducted/ services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company:

a) The company is not regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, GST, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess were in arrears, as at 31.03.24 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of sales tax, income tax, custom duty, wealth tax, GST, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except following: -

Name of the status Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 4.05 Lacs F.Y. 2016-17 Assessing Officer

viii. According to information and explanation given to us there are no undisclosed transaction reported in the books accordingly clause related to reporting of transactions which are not reported in the books of account and which have been surrendered and disclosed as income during the assessment proceedings of the income tax as unrecorded income in the books of account accordingly this clause related to disclosure of undisclosed transaction is not applicable.

ix. Based on our examination of the records and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to financial institutions, banks or Government. The company has not issued any debentures as at the balance sheet date.

x. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no moneys raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). The Moneys raised by way of term loan were applied for the purpose for which those are raised.

xi. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such cases by the Management.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards;

xiv. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has registered as required, under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, it has paid\provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provision of Section 197 read with schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013. xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and accordingly paragraph 3(xiv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. On the basis of ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and more particularly, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xxii. Since the company does not fall in the obligation prescribed u/s 135 of Company act 2013 accordingly clause related to compliance of CSR funds is not applicable to it.

xxiii. This clause is notapplicable to the company as company is not a Holding/Subsidiary/Associate/Joint Venture company of any other company.