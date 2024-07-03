SectorFinance
Open₹1.57
Prev. Close₹1.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.09
Day's High₹1.6
Day's Low₹1.53
52 Week's High₹2.65
52 Week's Low₹1.5
Book Value₹0.75
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.28
P/E10.33
EPS0.15
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.69
4.69
4.69
4.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.44
-2.08
-2.66
-2.22
Net Worth
3.25
2.61
2.03
2.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.27
-1.59
-0.39
-0.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Nagamlleshwara Vuppala
Independent Director
Harish Sharma
Independent Director
Hasmukh Prajapati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanchita Dad
Additional Director
Pragna Lakhubhai Makwana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Goyal Associates Ltd
Summary
Goyal Associates Limited got incorporated on October 14, 1994 as a Non Banking Finance Company. The Company obtained a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of fund-based activities such as, providing Micro Enterprise Loans, SME Loans, Two Wheeler Loans, Commercial Vehicle Loans, Agro Based Loans and loans to Micro Financial Institutions (MFI) and NBFCs & share trading and other financial relating activities of NBFC etc. The business of the Company largely depends on the policies by the Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Finance as well as Global volatility in the financial market. The Company built a solid reputation for reliability and innovation in financial services. Their comprehensive portfolio includes Personal Loans, Business Loans, Educational Loans, Mutual Funds, and Insurance Loans, all meticulously crafted to support the varied financial aspirations of the clientele.During the year 2005-06, the Company was not engaged in any business activities due to shortage of working capital funds. The entire liquid funds were blocked in long term investment and short term investment in securities for short term gain from capital Marketing. Hence, the Company has not earned any revenue income during the year. Due to the current market conditions, no business activities took place in the Company.
Read More
The Goyal Associates Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goyal Associates Ltd is ₹7.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Goyal Associates Ltd is 10.33 and 2.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goyal Associates Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goyal Associates Ltd is ₹1.5 and ₹2.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Goyal Associates Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.63%, 3 Years at -26.91%, 1 Year at -21.32%, 6 Month at -29.55%, 3 Month at -9.36% and 1 Month at -4.32%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.