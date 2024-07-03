iifl-logo-icon 1
Goyal Associates Ltd Share Price

1.55
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 1.57
  Day's High 1.6
  52 Wk High 2.65
  Prev. Close 1.55
  Day's Low 1.53
  52 Wk Low 1.5
  Turnover (lac) 1.09
  P/E 10.33
  Face Value 1
  Book Value 0.75
  EPS 0.15
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 7.28
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Goyal Associates Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.57

Prev. Close

1.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1.09

Day's High

1.6

Day's Low

1.53

52 Week's High

2.65

52 Week's Low

1.5

Book Value

0.75

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.28

P/E

10.33

EPS

0.15

Divi. Yield

0

Goyal Associates Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Goyal Associates Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Goyal Associates Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 94.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Goyal Associates Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.44

-2.08

-2.66

-2.22

Net Worth

3.25

2.61

2.03

2.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.27

-1.59

-0.39

-0.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Goyal Associates Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Goyal Associates Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Nagamlleshwara Vuppala

Independent Director

Harish Sharma

Independent Director

Hasmukh Prajapati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanchita Dad

Additional Director

Pragna Lakhubhai Makwana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goyal Associates Ltd

Summary

Goyal Associates Limited got incorporated on October 14, 1994 as a Non Banking Finance Company. The Company obtained a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of fund-based activities such as, providing Micro Enterprise Loans, SME Loans, Two Wheeler Loans, Commercial Vehicle Loans, Agro Based Loans and loans to Micro Financial Institutions (MFI) and NBFCs & share trading and other financial relating activities of NBFC etc. The business of the Company largely depends on the policies by the Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Finance as well as Global volatility in the financial market. The Company built a solid reputation for reliability and innovation in financial services. Their comprehensive portfolio includes Personal Loans, Business Loans, Educational Loans, Mutual Funds, and Insurance Loans, all meticulously crafted to support the varied financial aspirations of the clientele.During the year 2005-06, the Company was not engaged in any business activities due to shortage of working capital funds. The entire liquid funds were blocked in long term investment and short term investment in securities for short term gain from capital Marketing. Hence, the Company has not earned any revenue income during the year. Due to the current market conditions, no business activities took place in the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Goyal Associates Ltd share price today?

The Goyal Associates Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goyal Associates Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goyal Associates Ltd is ₹7.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goyal Associates Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goyal Associates Ltd is 10.33 and 2.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goyal Associates Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goyal Associates Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goyal Associates Ltd is ₹1.5 and ₹2.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Goyal Associates Ltd?

Goyal Associates Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.63%, 3 Years at -26.91%, 1 Year at -21.32%, 6 Month at -29.55%, 3 Month at -9.36% and 1 Month at -4.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goyal Associates Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goyal Associates Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.33 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 94.66 %

