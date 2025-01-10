iifl-logo-icon 1
Goyal Associates Ltd Balance Sheet

1.55
(0.65%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.44

-2.08

-2.66

-2.22

Net Worth

3.25

2.61

2.03

2.47

Minority Interest

Debt

1.14

1.24

1.99

3.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.39

3.85

4.02

5.68

Fixed Assets

0.38

0.56

0.31

0.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.98

0.33

-1.08

0.2

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.42

1.28

0.01

0.1

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.26

0.19

0.28

1.1

Sundry Creditors

-0.11

-0.12

-0.03

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.55

-1.02

-1.34

-0.99

Cash

0.05

0.11

0.4

0.65

Total Assets

-0.54

1

-0.37

1.21

