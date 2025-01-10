Goyal Associates Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.69
4.69
4.69
4.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.44
-2.08
-2.66
-2.22
Net Worth
3.25
2.61
2.03
2.47
Minority Interest
Debt
1.14
1.24
1.99
3.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.39
3.85
4.02
5.68
Fixed Assets
0.38
0.56
0.31
0.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.98
0.33
-1.08
0.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.42
1.28
0.01
0.1
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.26
0.19
0.28
1.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.12
-0.03
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.55
-1.02
-1.34
-0.99
Cash
0.05
0.11
0.4
0.65
Total Assets
-0.54
1
-0.37
1.21
