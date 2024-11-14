Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

GOYAL ASSOCIATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 and Any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI LODR, 2015, we hereby inform you that The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. 17.10.2024 has inter-alia considered, adopted and approved Master Service Agreement between Goyal Associates Limited and Rupee Quicker Technologies Private Limited.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Appointment of Mrs. Pragna Lakhwana as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) for a term of 5 years.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

GOYAL ASSOCIATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from July 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 14th August, 2024 has inter-alia adopted and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 14 May 2024

GOYAL ASSOCIATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Year ended on 31st March 2024 and any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from April 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have inter-alia considered and approved: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are herewith submitting the following: a) Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. b) Independent Audit Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company on Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation33 (3)(d) of the Listing Regulations signed by Mr. Vuppala Naga Malleswara Rao, Director of the Company. 3. Change in Designation of Mr. Bheemdi Raghuram Reddy from Manager to Chief Executive Officer of the Company for the term of Five (5) years with effect from 1st June, 2024. 4. Approval of new letter head of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024