Goyal Associates Ltd Summary

Goyal Associates Limited got incorporated on October 14, 1994 as a Non Banking Finance Company. The Company obtained a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of fund-based activities such as, providing Micro Enterprise Loans, SME Loans, Two Wheeler Loans, Commercial Vehicle Loans, Agro Based Loans and loans to Micro Financial Institutions (MFI) and NBFCs & share trading and other financial relating activities of NBFC etc. The business of the Company largely depends on the policies by the Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Finance as well as Global volatility in the financial market. The Company built a solid reputation for reliability and innovation in financial services. Their comprehensive portfolio includes Personal Loans, Business Loans, Educational Loans, Mutual Funds, and Insurance Loans, all meticulously crafted to support the varied financial aspirations of the clientele.During the year 2005-06, the Company was not engaged in any business activities due to shortage of working capital funds. The entire liquid funds were blocked in long term investment and short term investment in securities for short term gain from capital Marketing. Hence, the Company has not earned any revenue income during the year. Due to the current market conditions, no business activities took place in the Company.