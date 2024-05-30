To the Members of Grandma Trading and Agencies Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Grandma Trading and Agencies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024 and the statement of profit and loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on those matters.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there were no key audit matters which required to be reported.

"Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon"

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the management discussion and analysis, Board Report including Annexure to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We conclude that there is no material misstatement of other information.

Responsibilities of Management Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

? Identifying and assessing the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtaining an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Concluding on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluating the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with in this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure – B."

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact on its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. 1. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

2. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

3. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) and (v) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, however the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

"ANNEXURE-A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the independent auditors report of even date on the financial statements of the

Grandma Trading and Agencies Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024

i. In respect of Fixed Assets, the company does not possess any fixed assets and hence the sub - clause (a), (b) and (c) of clause (i) para 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable.

ii. As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals during the year. The discrepancies noticed on such physical verification as compared to book records were not material and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

iii. a. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has granted unsecured loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships and other parties. The aggregate amount granted as unsecured loans and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security are as follows:

Particulars Loans Value (Amt in Lacs) a. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year Subsidiaries 0.00 Associates 0.00 Joint Ventures 0.00 Others 0.00 Total 0.00 b. Balance Outstanding as at the end of the year Subsidiaries 0.00 Associates 0.00 Joint Ventures 0.00 Others 115.49 Total 115.49

b. The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and guarantees provided during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c. In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are irregular.

d. According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, entire amount mentioned as at balance sheet date stands overdue.

e. No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

v. No deposits have been accepted by the Company within the meaning of directives issued by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed there under.

vi. The maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a. According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and service Tax, Duty of custom, Cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as of 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

viii. The Company has not taken any loan either from financial institutions, Banks or from the government and has not issued any debentures, therefore Clause (viii) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. a . The company has not taken any loan or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted on the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks or the Government or any government authority.

c. The company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable

d. On Overall Examination funds of the financial statements of the company has not raised any short-term fund; hence this clause is not applicable.

e. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; hence this clause is not applicable.

f. The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies; hence this clause is not applicable.

x. a. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments); hence this clause is not applicable.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year; hence this clause is not applicable.

xi. a. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; hence this clause is not applicable.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Companys transactions with its related party are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Where applicable, the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us, since the Company is a listed entity, we suggest appointing an internal auditor. However, in the opinion of the management an Internal Audit is not required due to the size & nature of the business.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b. The Company has not conducted Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities;

c. The Company is an Unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC) having less than Rs.100 crore asset as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India; hence this clause is not applicable.

d. The Company does not have any CIC.

xvii. The company has incurred cash losses (Prior to considering Exceptional Items) in the current financial year and its immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no incident of resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there are no material uncertainty as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no such ongoing projects under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, this clause is not applicable.

xxi. Since the company has not Subsidiary, this clause is not applicable.

"ANNEXURE-B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the independent auditors report of even date on the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Grandma Trading and Agencies Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.