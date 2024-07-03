iifl-logo-icon 1
Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd Share Price

0.64
(-1.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.65
  • Day's High0.65
  • 52 Wk High3.59
  • Prev. Close0.65
  • Day's Low0.64
  • 52 Wk Low 0.65
  • Turnover (lac)0.73
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.01
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.65

Prev. Close

0.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.73

Day's High

0.65

Day's Low

0.64

52 Week's High

3.59

52 Week's Low

0.65

Book Value

0.01

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 92.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.06

13.06

13.06

13.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.54

-11.51

-13.17

-13.13

Net Worth

1.52

1.55

-0.1

-0.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

3.75

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

1,328.56

Raw materials

0

0

0

-3.88

As % of sales

0

0

0

103.31

Employee costs

0

-0.02

-0.04

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.01

0.03

0.05

0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Working capital

-13.88

0.03

0.08

0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

1,328.56

Op profit growth

-15.2

-25.87

-60.73

-27.37

EBIT growth

-147.84

-42.89

0.31

-73.94

Net profit growth

-55,245.18

-41.01

8.94

-74.78

No Record Found

Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / Whole Tim

Abhishek Deepakbhai Ashar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vivek Pandya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manoj Kumar Mishra

Non Executive Director

Avdhesh Chaurasiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd

Summary

Grandma Trading and Agencies Limited was founded in 1981 by Mr. Krishna Kumar Mansingka. Mansingka Family is one of the oldest business houses in India and were founder promoters of a leading Commercial Bank in India. The family has been in the business of Soya Oil and Papers for last four decades.The Company has been in the business of export of soya oil until year 1996 and due to recession in the said Industry, the said business was discontinued. The Company thereafter engaged in the business of Textile, Fabric and Yarn trading and other commission agency business. The Company got listed on BSE in 1982.The Company is in scouting for real-estate redevelopment projects in and around suburbs of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Company FAQs

What is the Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd share price today?

The Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd is ₹8.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd is 0 and 50.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd is ₹0.65 and ₹3.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd?

Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -80.54%, 6 Month at -77.43%, 3 Month at -35.64% and 1 Month at -19.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.66 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 92.22 %

