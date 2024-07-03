Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.65
Prev. Close₹0.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.73
Day's High₹0.65
Day's Low₹0.64
52 Week's High₹3.59
52 Week's Low₹0.65
Book Value₹0.01
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.06
13.06
13.06
13.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.54
-11.51
-13.17
-13.13
Net Worth
1.52
1.55
-0.1
-0.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
3.75
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
1,328.56
Raw materials
0
0
0
-3.88
As % of sales
0
0
0
103.31
Employee costs
0
-0.02
-0.04
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.01
0.03
0.05
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
-13.88
0.03
0.08
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
1,328.56
Op profit growth
-15.2
-25.87
-60.73
-27.37
EBIT growth
-147.84
-42.89
0.31
-73.94
Net profit growth
-55,245.18
-41.01
8.94
-74.78
Executive Director / Whole Tim
Abhishek Deepakbhai Ashar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vivek Pandya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoj Kumar Mishra
Non Executive Director
Avdhesh Chaurasiya
Summary
Grandma Trading and Agencies Limited was founded in 1981 by Mr. Krishna Kumar Mansingka. Mansingka Family is one of the oldest business houses in India and were founder promoters of a leading Commercial Bank in India. The family has been in the business of Soya Oil and Papers for last four decades.The Company has been in the business of export of soya oil until year 1996 and due to recession in the said Industry, the said business was discontinued. The Company thereafter engaged in the business of Textile, Fabric and Yarn trading and other commission agency business. The Company got listed on BSE in 1982.The Company is in scouting for real-estate redevelopment projects in and around suburbs of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
The Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd is ₹8.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd is 0 and 50.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd is ₹0.65 and ₹3.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -80.54%, 6 Month at -77.43%, 3 Month at -35.64% and 1 Month at -19.75%.
