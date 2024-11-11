Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

GRANDMA TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has interlia approved Financial Results for Quarter and Six months ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, September 02, 2024, had interalia considered and approved the Re-appointment of Singhvi & Sancheti, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company for second term from date of ensuing 43rd Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

GRANDMA TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 please refer to the earlier intimation dated 29th June 2024 wherein it is informed that in accordance with the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor & Report Trading by insiders the trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all Designated Persons (as defined in the Code) from end of the quarter till 48 hours from the time of declaration of the financial results / outcome of Board meeting on the Stock Exchange. This is for your kind information and records. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, August 05, 2024, had interalia considered and approved the following: 1. the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024, a copy of the same is enclosed herewith together with the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditor of the Company; 2. the Register of members and Share Transfer Books will remain close from Monday, September 23, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days Inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting; 3. the Notice of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company which is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024; 4. Appointment of Jain Rahul & Associates, Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 with reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed on Monday 23, September, 2024 to Monday 30, September, 2024 (both days inclusive) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

GRANDMA TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Please note that in accordance with the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor & Report Trading by Designated Persons the trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all Designated Persons (as defined in the Code) from end of quarter till 48 hours from the time of declaration of financial results / outcome of the Board Meeting on the Stock Exchange. This is for your kind information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024