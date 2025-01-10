Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.06
13.06
13.06
13.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.54
-11.51
-13.17
-13.13
Net Worth
1.52
1.55
-0.1
-0.07
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.54
1.57
-0.1
-0.07
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.11
1.54
-0.11
-0.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.16
1.78
1.89
1.89
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-1.74
-1.9
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.24
-0.26
-0.06
Cash
0.43
0.03
0
0
Total Assets
1.54
1.57
-0.11
-0.07
