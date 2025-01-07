iifl-logo-icon 1
Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

3.75

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

1,328.56

Raw materials

0

0

0

-3.88

As % of sales

0

0

0

103.31

Employee costs

0

-0.02

-0.04

-0.02

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.66

Other costs

-0.06

-0.04

-0.05

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

2.52

Operating profit

-0.06

-0.07

-0.09

-0.24

OPM

0

0

0

-6.5

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.04

0.1

0.15

0.3

Profit before tax

-0.01

0.03

0.05

0.05

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax rate

0

-26

-28.35

-34.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.01

0.02

0.04

0.03

Exceptional items

-13.84

0

0

0

Net profit

-13.86

0.02

0.04

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-55,245.18

-41.01

8.94

-74.78

NPM

0

0

0

1.04

