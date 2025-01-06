Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.01
0.03
0.05
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
-13.88
0.03
0.08
0.03
Other operating items
Operating
-13.89
0.05
0.12
0.07
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-13.89
0.05
0.12
0.07
Equity raised
1.47
1.42
1.3
1.2
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.01
0.02
0.01
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-12.41
1.5
1.44
1.28
