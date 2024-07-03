iifl-logo-icon 1
Grandma Trading and Agencies Limited was founded in 1981 by Mr. Krishna Kumar Mansingka. Mansingka Family is one of the oldest business houses in India and were founder promoters of a leading Commercial Bank in India. The family has been in the business of Soya Oil and Papers for last four decades.The Company has been in the business of export of soya oil until year 1996 and due to recession in the said Industry, the said business was discontinued. The Company thereafter engaged in the business of Textile, Fabric and Yarn trading and other commission agency business. The Company got listed on BSE in 1982.The Company is in scouting for real-estate redevelopment projects in and around suburbs of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.