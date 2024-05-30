To,

The Members of Graviss Hospitality Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Graviss Hospitality Limited ( the Company ), which comprise the balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the financial statements ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ( Ind AS ) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Response to Key Audit Matter Investments in Subsidiaries The Company has investment in equity shares of two of its subsidiaries and has also granted interest free loans to these two subsidiaries. Investments in subsidiaries are valued at cost adjusted for impairment losses. In line with Ind AS 36 Impairment of assets , in case there is an indication of possible impairment, the Company carries out an impairment test by comparing the recoverable amount of the investments - determined according to the value in use method - and their carrying amount. With reference to this key audit matter, we examined the assessment of the management that having regard to long term interest of the Company one of the subsidiaries will be able to get regular orders of decoration and earn sufficient margin to meet the fixed costs and that in the case of another subsidiary, the market value of the lands acquired would be more than the original cost and hence there is no diminution in the value of investment and recoverability of loan. We considered the impairment test of investments in subsidiaries as a key audit matter for our audit. Accordingly, we considered the assessment of the management to be appropriate..

Emphasis of Matter

Without qualifying our opinion, attention of the members is drawn to Note 50 & 51 to the standalone financial statement, in view of the matter stated therein relating to the accumulated losses of two subsidiaries as at 31st March, 2024, keeping in mind the factors stated in the Note, there is no diminution in the value of investments in the subsidiaries and the loans given to the subsidiaries are considered good of recovery

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor s Report Thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board s Report including Annexures to Board s Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our auditor s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management s Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ( the Order ) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in Annexure A , a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2C(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2C(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B . Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(B) With respect to other matter to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position as at 31st March, 2024 in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note No.36A to the standalone financial statements.

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ( Intermediaries ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

??directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ( Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or

??provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ( Funding Parties ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

??directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or

??provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (d)(i) and (d)(ii) contain any material misstatement.

(e) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

(f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on April 1, 2023, has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log). The same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares except in respect of an accounting software used for maintaining accounts for one of its hotel unit and banquet divisions wherein the audit trail feature has not been operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in that software.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with on accounting softwares where this feature is enabled.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, thus reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For A.T. JAIN & CO.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 103886W

Sd/-

SUSHIL JAIN

Partner

Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 033809 Dated: May 30, 2024 UDIN: 24033809BKARYG8270

Annexure A to Auditor s Report

Annexure A to the Independent Auditor s Report of even date on the Financial Statements of GRAVISS HOSPITALITY LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the section Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date).

With reference to the annexure referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of company on the standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following,

i. (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has obtained Overdraft facility from bank against security of current assets. However, as per the terms of the sanction of facility, no quarterly return or statement of current assets is required to be filed by the company with banks.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Further, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given in earlier years, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated; however, these were not due during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. The company has not granted any loans, guarantees or security and has not made investments to which the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 apply.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records maintained by the company, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, goods and service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues where applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were in arrears, as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending DVAT Act VAT 48.69 2010-11 High Court

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any transaction not recorded in the books of accounts that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds are raised on short-term basis. Accordingly, the reporting under 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the company has not made any private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and therefore, provision of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act, are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the company, the Group does not have any CIC which are part of the Group. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no unspent amount under section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For A.T. JAIN & CO.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 103886W

Sd/-

SUSHIL JAIN

Partner

Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 033809 Dated: May 30, 2024 UDIN: 24033809BKARYG8270

Annexure B

Annexure B to the Independent Auditor s Report of even date on the Financial Statements of GRAVISS HOSPITALITY LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statement under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act )

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Graviss Hospitality Limited as of March 31st, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India . These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note ) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the company as, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note of audit of internal financials controls over financing report issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( The Guidance Note ).

For A.T. JAIN & CO.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 103886W

Sd/-

SUSHIL JAIN

Partner

Place: Mumbai

Membership No.: 033809

Dated: May 30, 2024

UDIN: 24033809BKARYG8270