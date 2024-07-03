Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹67.05
Prev. Close₹66.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹39.06
Day's High₹75.05
Day's Low₹67
52 Week's High₹69.89
52 Week's Low₹35.11
Book Value₹29.63
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)529.25
P/E34.27
EPS1.93
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.1
14.1
14.1
14.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
186.79
182.61
175.31
177.26
Net Worth
200.89
196.71
189.41
191.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.89
39.46
47.19
41.47
yoy growth (%)
-77.45
-16.37
13.8
-12.13
Raw materials
-1.6
-5.86
-6.54
-5.65
As % of sales
18.04
14.84
13.87
13.62
Employee costs
-5.28
-13.3
-11.82
-13.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-18.01
-11.32
-0.73
-6.32
Depreciation
-5.5
-6.09
-5.73
-4.72
Tax paid
3.84
2.54
0.03
1.96
Working capital
6.26
-8.52
0.06
-4.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-77.45
-16.37
13.8
-12.13
Op profit growth
194.5
-167.45
-949.71
-123.75
EBIT growth
73.59
-1,207.95
-118.67
274.05
Net profit growth
61.49
1,139.36
-83.76
304.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
54.14
65.46
48.33
22.87
39.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
54.14
65.46
48.33
22.87
39.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.07
1.67
2.04
1.46
1.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ravi Ghai
Whole Time Director & CEO
Romil Ratra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Krishnakant Vasantlal Minawala
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Usha Chandani
Managing Director
Gaurav Ghai
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhavnesh Kidarnath Sawhney
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jalpa Salvi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Graviss Hospitality Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1959, Graviss Hospitality Limited (Formerly known G L Hotels Limited) is the owner of the Nataraj Hotel in South Mumbai. It is engaged in the hospitality business having one hotel in the name of Inter-Continental at Marine Drive, Mumbai.GLHL issued bonus shares in 1970 in the ratio of 1:4. It offered 7 rights shares for every 6 shares held to Ghai Enterprises Pvt Ltd, share holders at the time of amalgamation. In 1994-95, the company diversified its activities by opening up ice-cream stores in Bombay selling ice-creams branded Baskin Robbins.Reconstruction work of the Hotel Nataraj is progressing and structural work of the new building has been completed. Reconstruction of the hotel and Interior Designing work is in progress.The company has entered into a catering agreement with M/s Kwality Frozen Food Pvt Ltd. It has entered into various strategic agreements with Inter-Continental Hotels Corporation USA.In 2007, Mayfair Banquets Private Limited (MBPL) business was acquired by the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement and made effective from July 21, 2007. Further pursuant to the aforesaid Scheme, Leman International Private Limited, (the then subsidiary of MBPL, since merged with the Company), became subsidiary of the Company. In term of the Scheme, 58,62,171 Equity shares of the Company were issued (in ratio of 53 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10 each credited as fully paid-up for every one equity share of Rs. 100 each fully paid-up held) to the mem
Read More
The Graviss Hospitality Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Graviss Hospitality Ltd is ₹529.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Graviss Hospitality Ltd is 34.27 and 2.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Graviss Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Graviss Hospitality Ltd is ₹35.11 and ₹69.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Graviss Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.50%, 3 Years at 46.01%, 1 Year at 46.25%, 6 Month at 58.44%, 3 Month at 31.59% and 1 Month at 34.42%.
