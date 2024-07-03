iifl-logo-icon 1
Graviss Hospitality Ltd Share Price

75.05
(13.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:28:00 AM

  • Open67.05
  • Day's High75.05
  • 52 Wk High69.89
  • Prev. Close66.15
  • Day's Low67
  • 52 Wk Low 35.11
  • Turnover (lac)39.06
  • P/E34.27
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value29.63
  • EPS1.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)529.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Graviss Hospitality Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

67.05

Prev. Close

66.15

Turnover(Lac.)

39.06

Day's High

75.05

Day's Low

67

52 Week's High

69.89

52 Week's Low

35.11

Book Value

29.63

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

529.25

P/E

34.27

EPS

1.93

Divi. Yield

0

Graviss Hospitality Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Graviss Hospitality Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Graviss Hospitality Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.42%

Foreign: 3.41%

Indian: 71.49%

Non-Promoter- 25.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Graviss Hospitality Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.1

14.1

14.1

14.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

186.79

182.61

175.31

177.26

Net Worth

200.89

196.71

189.41

191.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.89

39.46

47.19

41.47

yoy growth (%)

-77.45

-16.37

13.8

-12.13

Raw materials

-1.6

-5.86

-6.54

-5.65

As % of sales

18.04

14.84

13.87

13.62

Employee costs

-5.28

-13.3

-11.82

-13.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-18.01

-11.32

-0.73

-6.32

Depreciation

-5.5

-6.09

-5.73

-4.72

Tax paid

3.84

2.54

0.03

1.96

Working capital

6.26

-8.52

0.06

-4.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-77.45

-16.37

13.8

-12.13

Op profit growth

194.5

-167.45

-949.71

-123.75

EBIT growth

73.59

-1,207.95

-118.67

274.05

Net profit growth

61.49

1,139.36

-83.76

304.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

54.14

65.46

48.33

22.87

39.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

54.14

65.46

48.33

22.87

39.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.07

1.67

2.04

1.46

1.08

Graviss Hospitality Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Graviss Hospitality Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ravi Ghai

Whole Time Director & CEO

Romil Ratra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Krishnakant Vasantlal Minawala

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Usha Chandani

Managing Director

Gaurav Ghai

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhavnesh Kidarnath Sawhney

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jalpa Salvi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Graviss Hospitality Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1959, Graviss Hospitality Limited (Formerly known G L Hotels Limited) is the owner of the Nataraj Hotel in South Mumbai. It is engaged in the hospitality business having one hotel in the name of Inter-Continental at Marine Drive, Mumbai.GLHL issued bonus shares in 1970 in the ratio of 1:4. It offered 7 rights shares for every 6 shares held to Ghai Enterprises Pvt Ltd, share holders at the time of amalgamation. In 1994-95, the company diversified its activities by opening up ice-cream stores in Bombay selling ice-creams branded Baskin Robbins.Reconstruction work of the Hotel Nataraj is progressing and structural work of the new building has been completed. Reconstruction of the hotel and Interior Designing work is in progress.The company has entered into a catering agreement with M/s Kwality Frozen Food Pvt Ltd. It has entered into various strategic agreements with Inter-Continental Hotels Corporation USA.In 2007, Mayfair Banquets Private Limited (MBPL) business was acquired by the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement and made effective from July 21, 2007. Further pursuant to the aforesaid Scheme, Leman International Private Limited, (the then subsidiary of MBPL, since merged with the Company), became subsidiary of the Company. In term of the Scheme, 58,62,171 Equity shares of the Company were issued (in ratio of 53 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10 each credited as fully paid-up for every one equity share of Rs. 100 each fully paid-up held) to the mem
Company FAQs

What is the Graviss Hospitality Ltd share price today?

The Graviss Hospitality Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Graviss Hospitality Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Graviss Hospitality Ltd is ₹529.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Graviss Hospitality Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Graviss Hospitality Ltd is 34.27 and 2.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Graviss Hospitality Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Graviss Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Graviss Hospitality Ltd is ₹35.11 and ₹69.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Graviss Hospitality Ltd?

Graviss Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.50%, 3 Years at 46.01%, 1 Year at 46.25%, 6 Month at 58.44%, 3 Month at 31.59% and 1 Month at 34.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Graviss Hospitality Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Graviss Hospitality Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.92 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.08 %

