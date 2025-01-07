Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.89
39.46
47.19
41.47
yoy growth (%)
-77.45
-16.37
13.8
-12.13
Raw materials
-1.6
-5.86
-6.54
-5.65
As % of sales
18.04
14.84
13.87
13.62
Employee costs
-5.28
-13.3
-11.82
-13.86
As % of sales
59.39
33.72
25.05
33.42
Other costs
-14.66
-24.59
-22.45
-22.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
164.8
62.31
47.56
54.75
Operating profit
-12.65
-4.29
6.37
-0.74
OPM
-142.24
-10.88
13.49
-1.8
Depreciation
-5.5
-6.09
-5.73
-4.72
Interest expense
-1.18
-1.62
-1.61
-1.63
Other income
1.32
0.69
0.23
0.78
Profit before tax
-18.01
-11.32
-0.73
-6.32
Taxes
3.84
2.54
0.03
1.96
Tax rate
-21.32
-22.5
-4.18
-31.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.17
-8.77
-0.7
-4.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-14.17
-8.77
-0.7
-4.36
yoy growth (%)
61.49
1,139.36
-83.76
304.94
NPM
-159.32
-22.24
-1.5
-10.52
