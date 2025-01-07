iifl-logo-icon 1
Graviss Hospitality Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

68
(4.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:02:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.89

39.46

47.19

41.47

yoy growth (%)

-77.45

-16.37

13.8

-12.13

Raw materials

-1.6

-5.86

-6.54

-5.65

As % of sales

18.04

14.84

13.87

13.62

Employee costs

-5.28

-13.3

-11.82

-13.86

As % of sales

59.39

33.72

25.05

33.42

Other costs

-14.66

-24.59

-22.45

-22.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

164.8

62.31

47.56

54.75

Operating profit

-12.65

-4.29

6.37

-0.74

OPM

-142.24

-10.88

13.49

-1.8

Depreciation

-5.5

-6.09

-5.73

-4.72

Interest expense

-1.18

-1.62

-1.61

-1.63

Other income

1.32

0.69

0.23

0.78

Profit before tax

-18.01

-11.32

-0.73

-6.32

Taxes

3.84

2.54

0.03

1.96

Tax rate

-21.32

-22.5

-4.18

-31.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14.17

-8.77

-0.7

-4.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-14.17

-8.77

-0.7

-4.36

yoy growth (%)

61.49

1,139.36

-83.76

304.94

NPM

-159.32

-22.24

-1.5

-10.52

