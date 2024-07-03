Graviss Hospitality Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
37.32
47.26
32.96
3.24
28.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
37.32
47.26
32.96
3.24
28.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.79
0.93
1.67
0.98
0.46
Total Income
38.11
48.19
34.63
4.22
29.33
Total Expenditure
32.39
40.77
34.84
10.67
33.79
PBIDT
5.72
7.42
-0.21
-6.45
-4.46
Interest
0.1
0.07
0.58
0.91
1.26
PBDT
5.62
7.35
-0.79
-7.36
-5.72
Depreciation
2.87
3.34
3.51
4.16
3.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.75
1.39
-0.56
-2.83
-2.71
Reported Profit After Tax
2
2.61
-3.74
-8.69
-6.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2
2.61
-3.74
-8.69
-6.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2
2.61
-3.74
-8.69
-6.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.28
0.37
-0.53
-1.23
-0.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.1
14.1
14.1
14.1
14.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
1,77,82,435
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
25
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
5,31,08,212
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
75
PBIDTM(%)
15.32
15.7
-0.63
-199.07
-15.44
PBDTM(%)
15.05
15.55
-2.39
-227.16
-19.81
PATM(%)
5.35
5.52
-11.34
-268.2
-24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.