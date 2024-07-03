iifl-logo-icon 1
Graviss Hospitality Ltd Nine Monthly Results

67.81
(-2.40%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

37.32

47.26

32.96

3.24

28.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

37.32

47.26

32.96

3.24

28.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.79

0.93

1.67

0.98

0.46

Total Income

38.11

48.19

34.63

4.22

29.33

Total Expenditure

32.39

40.77

34.84

10.67

33.79

PBIDT

5.72

7.42

-0.21

-6.45

-4.46

Interest

0.1

0.07

0.58

0.91

1.26

PBDT

5.62

7.35

-0.79

-7.36

-5.72

Depreciation

2.87

3.34

3.51

4.16

3.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.75

1.39

-0.56

-2.83

-2.71

Reported Profit After Tax

2

2.61

-3.74

-8.69

-6.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2

2.61

-3.74

-8.69

-6.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2

2.61

-3.74

-8.69

-6.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.28

0.37

-0.53

-1.23

-0.95

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.1

14.1

14.1

14.1

14.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

1,77,82,435

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

25

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

5,31,08,212

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

75

PBIDTM(%)

15.32

15.7

-0.63

-199.07

-15.44

PBDTM(%)

15.05

15.55

-2.39

-227.16

-19.81

PATM(%)

5.35

5.52

-11.34

-268.2

-24

