iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Graviss Hospitality Ltd Cash Flow Statement

64.89
(-1.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Graviss Hospitality Ltd

Graviss Hospital FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-18.01

-11.32

-0.73

-6.32

Depreciation

-5.5

-6.09

-5.73

-4.72

Tax paid

3.84

2.54

0.03

1.96

Working capital

6.26

-8.52

0.06

-4.89

Other operating items

Operating

-13.42

-23.39

-6.38

-13.97

Capital expenditure

0.46

8.97

7.52

-29.94

Free cash flow

-12.96

-14.41

1.13

-43.91

Equity raised

382.56

401.75

405.44

437.71

Investing

0.01

-0.08

0.02

1.73

Financing

-1.47

0.22

-0.77

3.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

368.14

387.48

405.83

399.18

Graviss Hospital : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Graviss Hospitality Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.