Graviss Hospitality Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-18.01
-11.32
-0.73
-6.32
Depreciation
-5.5
-6.09
-5.73
-4.72
Tax paid
3.84
2.54
0.03
1.96
Working capital
6.26
-8.52
0.06
-4.89
Other operating items
Operating
-13.42
-23.39
-6.38
-13.97
Capital expenditure
0.46
8.97
7.52
-29.94
Free cash flow
-12.96
-14.41
1.13
-43.91
Equity raised
382.56
401.75
405.44
437.71
Investing
0.01
-0.08
0.02
1.73
Financing
-1.47
0.22
-0.77
3.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
368.14
387.48
405.83
399.18
