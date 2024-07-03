iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Graviss Hospitality Ltd Quarterly Results

70
(7.87%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

12.6

11.12

16.82

16.35

9.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.6

11.12

16.82

16.35

9.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.14

0.67

0.29

0.19

0.39

Total Income

13.74

11.79

17.11

16.54

9.98

Total Expenditure

11.69

10.94

15.07

10.67

11.6

PBIDT

2.05

0.85

2.04

5.87

-1.62

Interest

0.16

0.16

0.03

0.02

0.05

PBDT

1.89

0.69

2.01

5.85

-1.67

Depreciation

1.47

1.45

0.98

0.98

0.95

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-8.49

-0.06

0.02

0.82

-0.32

Reported Profit After Tax

8.91

-0.7

1.01

4.05

-2.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

8.91

-0.7

1.01

4.05

-2.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8.91

-0.7

1.01

4.05

-2.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.26

-0.1

0.14

0.58

-0.33

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.1

14.1

14.1

14.1

14.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.26

7.64

12.12

35.9

-16.89

PBDTM(%)

15

6.2

11.95

35.77

-17.41

PATM(%)

70.71

-6.29

6

24.77

-23.98

Graviss Hospital: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Graviss Hospitality Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.