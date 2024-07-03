Graviss Hospitality Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
12.6
11.12
16.82
16.35
9.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.6
11.12
16.82
16.35
9.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.14
0.67
0.29
0.19
0.39
Total Income
13.74
11.79
17.11
16.54
9.98
Total Expenditure
11.69
10.94
15.07
10.67
11.6
PBIDT
2.05
0.85
2.04
5.87
-1.62
Interest
0.16
0.16
0.03
0.02
0.05
PBDT
1.89
0.69
2.01
5.85
-1.67
Depreciation
1.47
1.45
0.98
0.98
0.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-8.49
-0.06
0.02
0.82
-0.32
Reported Profit After Tax
8.91
-0.7
1.01
4.05
-2.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
8.91
-0.7
1.01
4.05
-2.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8.91
-0.7
1.01
4.05
-2.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.26
-0.1
0.14
0.58
-0.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.1
14.1
14.1
14.1
14.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.26
7.64
12.12
35.9
-16.89
PBDTM(%)
15
6.2
11.95
35.77
-17.41
PATM(%)
70.71
-6.29
6
24.77
-23.98
