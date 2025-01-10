Graviss Hospitality Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.1
14.1
14.1
14.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
186.79
182.61
175.31
177.26
Net Worth
200.89
196.71
189.41
191.36
Minority Interest
Debt
1.17
1.49
1.27
12.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
25.12
25.59
25.43
25.29
Total Liabilities
227.18
223.79
216.11
229.23
Fixed Assets
180.44
175.33
177.85
152.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.21
9.84
1.46
1.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.53
9.76
11.41
11.22
Networking Capital
26.53
27.07
24.59
58.98
Inventories
0.86
0.71
0.97
1.1
Inventory Days
45.12
Sundry Debtors
1.59
1.11
0.59
0.1
Debtor Days
4.1
Other Current Assets
36.56
35.55
31.81
66.41
Sundry Creditors
-4
-2.67
-3.01
-3.34
Creditor Days
137.01
Other Current Liabilities
-8.48
-7.63
-5.77
-5.29
Cash
1.46
1.78
0.8
4.38
Total Assets
227.17
223.78
216.11
229.22
