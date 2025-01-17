iifl-logo-icon 1
Graviss Hospitality Ltd Key Ratios

53.48
(0.28%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.16

-18.48

12.19

-13.28

Op profit growth

197.23

-174.71

-1,143.6

-124.55

EBIT growth

84.06

-1,561.69

-114.46

126.67

Net profit growth

72.81

838.47

-78.49

80.83

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-60.23

-11.72

12.78

-1.37

EBIT margin

-78.2

-24.57

1.37

-10.63

Net profit margin

-66.68

-22.31

-1.93

-10.11

RoCE

-7.88

-4.06

0.27

-1.86

RoNW

-2.03

-1.1

-0.11

-0.49

RoA

-1.68

-0.92

-0.09

-0.44

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.16

-1.25

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.95

-2.12

-0.95

-1.3

Book value per share

25.44

27.56

29.1

29.28

Valuation ratios

P/E

-6.87

-13.2

0

0

P/CEPS

-5.02

-7.76

-15.68

-19.54

P/B

0.58

0.59

0.51

0.86

EV/EBIDTA

-9

-34.82

18.26

906.84

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-20.12

-22.25

-2.47

-30.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

69.83

47.44

37.62

47.82

Inventory days

625.52

406.2

329.31

191.26

Creditor days

-64.54

-56.68

-39.3

-35.22

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

14.81

5.94

-0.4

2.65

Net debt / equity

0.03

0.03

0.06

0.06

Net debt / op. profit

-0.44

-1.63

1.98

-23.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.97

-14.82

-13.49

-13.07

Employee costs

-23.1

-33.66

-24.47

-32.36

Other costs

-70.15

-63.23

-49.23

-55.93

Graviss Hospital : related Articles

No Record Found

