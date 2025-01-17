Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.16
-18.48
12.19
-13.28
Op profit growth
197.23
-174.71
-1,143.6
-124.55
EBIT growth
84.06
-1,561.69
-114.46
126.67
Net profit growth
72.81
838.47
-78.49
80.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-60.23
-11.72
12.78
-1.37
EBIT margin
-78.2
-24.57
1.37
-10.63
Net profit margin
-66.68
-22.31
-1.93
-10.11
RoCE
-7.88
-4.06
0.27
-1.86
RoNW
-2.03
-1.1
-0.11
-0.49
RoA
-1.68
-0.92
-0.09
-0.44
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.16
-1.25
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.95
-2.12
-0.95
-1.3
Book value per share
25.44
27.56
29.1
29.28
Valuation ratios
P/E
-6.87
-13.2
0
0
P/CEPS
-5.02
-7.76
-15.68
-19.54
P/B
0.58
0.59
0.51
0.86
EV/EBIDTA
-9
-34.82
18.26
906.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-20.12
-22.25
-2.47
-30.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
69.83
47.44
37.62
47.82
Inventory days
625.52
406.2
329.31
191.26
Creditor days
-64.54
-56.68
-39.3
-35.22
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
14.81
5.94
-0.4
2.65
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.03
0.06
0.06
Net debt / op. profit
-0.44
-1.63
1.98
-23.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.97
-14.82
-13.49
-13.07
Employee costs
-23.1
-33.66
-24.47
-32.36
Other costs
-70.15
-63.23
-49.23
-55.93
