|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|We wish to inform you that the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 27, 2024 and the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 21, 2024 to September 27th, 2024 (both days inclusive). Summary of Proceedings of the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
