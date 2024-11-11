Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

GRAVISS HOSPITALITY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditors thereon. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on November 11, 2024, upon recommendation from the Audit committee, have inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report as on that date. The meeting commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 12:40 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

GRAVISS HOSPITALITY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditors thereon. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. In reference to our intimated dated 31st July, 2024 wherein we had intimated the Stock Exchange about the Board Meeting to be held on 06th August, 2024. In this connection, we would like to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 06th August, 2024 i.e today has now been postponed. We undertake to intimate the date of the Board Meeting subsequently within the prescribed timelines GRAVISS HOSPITALITY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditors thereon; 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

GRAVISS HOSPITALITY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report from Statutory Auditors thereon; 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Intimation regarding change in time of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on May 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 30.05.2024 Announcement pertaining to noting of cessation of term of Independent Directors Mr. Mahendra V. Doshi (DIN: 00123243) and Mr. Gulshan BIjlani (DIN: 01987683). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024