iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd Company Summary

0.85
(-1.16%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:05:00 AM

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd Summary

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd (Previously known as Marigold Glass Industries Ltd), was incorporated in February,1993. The Company name was changed to Greencrest Financial Services Limited as per approval received from ROC, Kolkata vide its Certificate of Change of Name dated 25th May 2013, and is listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE).Company is one of the RBI registered NBFC and is into the business of NBFC activities and is engaged in the business of finance and investments. Presently, the Company is carrying trading/investment activities in both Equity and FNO Segment and also trading in Commodities market apart from its financing activities.It is also offering stock broking and equity advisory services to institutional investors including many of largest mutual funds in India and individual clients across the county. Its also a depository participant with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.