Open₹0.91
Prev. Close₹0.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.82
Day's High₹0.93
Day's Low₹0.91
52 Week's High₹1.32
52 Week's Low₹0.86
Book Value₹1.59
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.55
36.55
36.55
36.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.19
16.13
14.87
14.31
Net Worth
53.74
52.68
51.42
50.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.39
-39.83
15.02
-15.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sunil Parakh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shree Niwas Singhee
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dhirendra Kumar Sahani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sonali Roychowdhury
Chairman & Managing Director
Sushil Parakh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Praveen K Gupta
Summary
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd (Previously known as Marigold Glass Industries Ltd), was incorporated in February,1993. The Company name was changed to Greencrest Financial Services Limited as per approval received from ROC, Kolkata vide its Certificate of Change of Name dated 25th May 2013, and is listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE).Company is one of the RBI registered NBFC and is into the business of NBFC activities and is engaged in the business of finance and investments. Presently, the Company is carrying trading/investment activities in both Equity and FNO Segment and also trading in Commodities market apart from its financing activities.It is also offering stock broking and equity advisory services to institutional investors including many of largest mutual funds in India and individual clients across the county. Its also a depository participant with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).
The Greencrest Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd is ₹33.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd is 0 and 0.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Greencrest Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd is ₹0.86 and ₹1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.92%, 3 Years at 10.06%, 1 Year at -9.80%, 6 Month at -5.15%, 3 Month at -4.17% and 1 Month at -2.13%.
