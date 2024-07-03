Summary

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd (Previously known as Marigold Glass Industries Ltd), was incorporated in February,1993. The Company name was changed to Greencrest Financial Services Limited as per approval received from ROC, Kolkata vide its Certificate of Change of Name dated 25th May 2013, and is listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE).Company is one of the RBI registered NBFC and is into the business of NBFC activities and is engaged in the business of finance and investments. Presently, the Company is carrying trading/investment activities in both Equity and FNO Segment and also trading in Commodities market apart from its financing activities.It is also offering stock broking and equity advisory services to institutional investors including many of largest mutual funds in India and individual clients across the county. Its also a depository participant with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

