Greencrest Financial Services Ltd Share Price

0.91
(-1.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.91
  • Day's High0.93
  • 52 Wk High1.32
  • Prev. Close0.92
  • Day's Low0.91
  • 52 Wk Low 0.86
  • Turnover (lac)3.82
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.26
  • Div. Yield0
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.91

Prev. Close

0.92

Turnover(Lac.)

3.82

Day's High

0.93

Day's Low

0.91

52 Week's High

1.32

52 Week's Low

0.86

Book Value

1.59

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.24%

Non-Promoter- 98.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.55

36.55

36.55

36.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.19

16.13

14.87

14.31

Net Worth

53.74

52.68

51.42

50.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.39

-39.83

15.02

-15.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Greencrest Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sunil Parakh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shree Niwas Singhee

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dhirendra Kumar Sahani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sonali Roychowdhury

Chairman & Managing Director

Sushil Parakh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Praveen K Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Greencrest Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd (Previously known as Marigold Glass Industries Ltd), was incorporated in February,1993. The Company name was changed to Greencrest Financial Services Limited as per approval received from ROC, Kolkata vide its Certificate of Change of Name dated 25th May 2013, and is listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE).Company is one of the RBI registered NBFC and is into the business of NBFC activities and is engaged in the business of finance and investments. Presently, the Company is carrying trading/investment activities in both Equity and FNO Segment and also trading in Commodities market apart from its financing activities.It is also offering stock broking and equity advisory services to institutional investors including many of largest mutual funds in India and individual clients across the county. Its also a depository participant with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).
Company FAQs

What is the Greencrest Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Greencrest Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd is ₹33.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd is 0 and 0.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Greencrest Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd is ₹0.86 and ₹1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd?

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.92%, 3 Years at 10.06%, 1 Year at -9.80%, 6 Month at -5.15%, 3 Month at -4.17% and 1 Month at -2.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.75 %

