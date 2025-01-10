Greencrest Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.55
36.55
36.55
36.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.19
16.13
14.87
14.31
Net Worth
53.74
52.68
51.42
50.86
Minority Interest
Debt
32.34
24.81
12.54
0.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
86.08
77.49
63.96
51.26
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.05
0.07
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.25
0
0.65
0.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
14.8
8.89
7.95
7.95
Inventories
19.05
7.3
2.72
7.78
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.64
1.23
5.84
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.11
0.96
0.55
0.48
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-6
-0.6
-1.16
-0.31
Cash
0.43
1.46
0.19
2.02
Total Assets
16.53
10.41
8.87
10.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.