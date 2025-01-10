iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

0.87
(-1.14%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Greencrest Financial Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.55

36.55

36.55

36.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.19

16.13

14.87

14.31

Net Worth

53.74

52.68

51.42

50.86

Minority Interest

Debt

32.34

24.81

12.54

0.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

86.08

77.49

63.96

51.26

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.05

0.07

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.25

0

0.65

0.9

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

14.8

8.89

7.95

7.95

Inventories

19.05

7.3

2.72

7.78

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.64

1.23

5.84

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.11

0.96

0.55

0.48

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-6

-0.6

-1.16

-0.31

Cash

0.43

1.46

0.19

2.02

Total Assets

16.53

10.41

8.87

10.97

Greencrest Finan : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Greencrest Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.