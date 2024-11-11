iifl-logo-icon 1
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

Greencrest Finan CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202410 Oct 2024
Greencrest Financial Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30, 2024 together with Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement and LRR for Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting19 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
Greencrest Financial Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Delisting of Equity Shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held today wherein the Company has resolved to delist its Equity Shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Jul 2024
Greencrest Financial Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30, 2024 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202410 Apr 2024
Greencrest Financial Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 2024 Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 together with Audit Report as well as Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
Please find attached intimation letter about change among Directors (Independent Directors)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20249 Jan 2024
Greencrest Financial Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

