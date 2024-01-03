Grover Jewells Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,977.45
|90.64
|3,53,112.51
|1,006
|0.28
|14,501
|200.85
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
361.55
|40.49
|37,335.92
|262.18
|0.41
|6,842.84
|51.08
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
3,331.15
|42.77
|10,353.89
|104.78
|0.38
|2,401.21
|375.55
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
10.65
|11.83
|7,804.85
|188.34
|0
|875.38
|9.88
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
552.45
|25.38
|7,497.21
|79.7
|0
|2,154.36
|126.46
