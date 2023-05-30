<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT </dhhead>

To the Members of GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. (a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023

(b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the PROFIT of the Company for the year ended in that date; and

(c) In the case of the cash flows Statement of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those

Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements.

The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view ofthe financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Companyin accordance with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraudor error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit inorder to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to ceaseto continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and eventsin a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order’), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B” and; g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i.The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations, if any on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, , no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(s), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in anymanner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has also represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(s), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the company with effect from 1 st April,2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year 31st March,2023.

For D K Chhajer & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Reg.No.304138E Sd/ (Jagannath Prosad Mohapatro) (Partner) M.No. - 217012 Date: 30-05-2023 UDIN: 23217012BGXCXY7762

Annexure “A” to the Independent Auditors’ Report

In respect of the Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of our report to the members of Growington Ventures India Limited (‘the Company’) on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, we report that:

(i)(a)

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment; (B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company does not have any Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company does not hold any immovableproperty during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2023.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and there wasno material discrepancy in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f)of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for any ofits product manufactured by the Company and therefore, the requirement to report on clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Goods & Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Cess and any other statutory dues have regularly been deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31,2023 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowings or interest thereon due to any lender during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) The Company did not raise any funds during the year. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer / further public offer / debt instruments and term loans hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company has converted 72,41,998 share warrants into fully paid shares having face value of Rs. 10 each with Rs 3.50 premium per share during the current financial year in compliance with the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud / material fraud on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) to 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(a) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with them as referred to in Section 192 of the Act.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the company. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 33 to the Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capableof meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provision of section 135 of the act is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, clause (xxi) is not applicable as consolidated financial statement is not required to be made since the company does not have subsidiaries, associates and joint

For D K Chhajer & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Reg.No.304138E Sd/ (Jagannath Prosad Mohapatro) (Partner) M.No. - 217012 UDIN: 23217012BGXCXY7762 Place: Bengaluru Date: 30-05-2023

Annexure “B” to The Independent Auditor’s Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Growington Ventures India Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountantsof India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, includingadherence to respective company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Finance Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness ofinternal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and the audit evidence obtained by the branch auditors of branches located in India and other auditors of the jointly controlled operations/ joint operations which are companies incorporated in India, in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Annexure “B” to The Independent Auditor’s Report (Contd.)

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financialcontrols over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2023 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.